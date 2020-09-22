Boris Johnson wedding update: What are the new coronavirus wedding restrictions in the UK?

There are new rules for wedding ceremonies. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

What are the new coronavirus wedding rules in the UK? And how many guests are allowed? Here's what Boris Johnson has said...

Boris Johnson announced today that there will be strict new social distancing measures in place for at least six months.

After a rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the Prime Minister has put new restrictions in place for restaurants, bars and pubs.

But newly engaged couples might also be disappointed that the wedding rules have been changed in a bid to slow down the spread of the virus.

What are the new coronavirus wedding restrictions in the UK?

In England, the wedding rules now only allow 15 people to attend ceremonies and receptions.

Things were recently relaxed to allow receptions of up to 30 people, but this has been halved.

Weddings held this weekend will avoid the new numbers, with the move coming into effect from Monday.

Funerals will stay on the same rules with 30 people allowed to attend.

Boris also said the rules will likely be in place until March 2021, as he said: “We should assume, unless there is progress, that these restrictions will stay in place for six months.”

Boris Johnson announced strict new lockdown measures will be in place for six months. Picture: PA Images

In Scotland, the amount of people allowed to attend weddings is capped at 20 people, but this could change in the coming days when new rules are announced.

Meanwhile, Wales are still allowing 30 people at ceremonies and receptions, but this is also set to change.

Other measures announced by the PM include:

- A 10pm curfew for all pubs and hospitality venues from Thursday and table service only

- Tougher enforcement powers for shutting down venues which don't force people to stay apart

- People should work from home if they can

- Facemasks will be made compulsory for staff in hospitality, supermarkets and taxis

- Team sports will have a six person maximum

- The return to live sport planned for October 1 now will not go ahead

- The fines will double to £200 for not wearing face masks

