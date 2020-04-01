'Brightest comet in 20 years' to light up the skies this month, and here's how you can spot it

By Alice Dear

A comet, believed to be five times the size of Jupiter, is set to bring some joy to the world later this month.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's nice to know we can enjoy something truly magical from our windows.

Later this month, a comet, named Comet Atlas, is set to light up the skies as it could be the 'brightest in 20 years', The Sun reports.

The comet was disproved on December 28 back in 2019 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), and is currently in Mars' orbit.

However, it is on its way to the sun now and is said to have grown a tail.

The comet it said to be half the size of the sun, and will make its closest approach to Earth in late April.

The comet is no danger to Earth, as at its closest will be 72 million miles away.

However, the comet – once reached the inner solar system – will be the brightest object in the sky, making for some beautiful sights for those across the world looking out for it.

At the moment, the comet can be seen through binoculars, travelling between the Big Dipper and the Giraffe constellations.

If you're keen to see the comet yourself, towards the end of April and the start of May, look west in the sky after sunset.

You can also use binoculars if you struggle to see it.

If you have some experience in astrology, try to locate Venus and the star Capella for the best chance of spotting Comet Atlas.

