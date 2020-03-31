Woman reveals genius beauty hack for transforming outgrown gel manicures during self-isolation

A woman has revealed how she's transformed her nails. Picture: Instagram/ Olivia Smalley

Olivia Smalley transformed her outgrown gel nails with some glitter polish.

We might not be able to pop into the local salon and get our nails done during the coronavirus lockdown, but we do have a lot of time on our hands for some DIY beauty tricks.

And now one savvy social media star has revealed how she manages to get her manicure looking as good as new.

Taking to Instagram, beauty star Olivia Smalley revealed to her 173,000 followers how they can cover up any regrowth using glitter.

She started by filing her nails down at the top, before reaching for a glittery gold Essie polish.

Olivia then carefully covered the gap at the bottom of her outgrown gel nails with the chunky glitter pieces.

She told her fans: "You could stop here - but I'm going to go even more,” before adding a second layer of glitter and blending it up her nail.

The social media star explained that the glitter layer also creates a seal around the bottom of the nail which can stop it from chipping so easily.

"So there you have it,” she said, finally adding: “Now I'm okay with my growth - and it actually looks very beautiful. Very shiny."

Olivia transformed her nails. Picture: Instagram/Olivia Smalley

The video has now racked up more than 950 likes, as fans rushed to praise Olivia on her hack.

“Awesome! Thanks for sharing ❤️,” said one person, while another wrote: “Amazing!! My nails are so grown out rn I need to try this!!💕💕”

A third added: “Thanks! super helpful this week 💯💋♥️,” while a fourth added: “But like genius. Why hasn’t this been a thing forever?”

Unfortunately, the Essie shade used in the video isn’t actually available in the UK, but number 278 called ‘Set In Stones’ is very similar, while a pink version called ‘A Cut Above Pink’ is also available from Superdrug for £7.99.

If your gel nails are unsalvageable, it is possible to remove them in the comfort of your home using acetone and tin foil.

What to do:

1. Lightly buff over the polish with a file to break the seal. While not all polishes require this step, carry it out just incase.

2. Soak a cotton pad in acetone and lay over the nail bed

3. Wrap tin foil around the nail, make sure it's tight and doesn’t fall off

4. Wait approx. 10 mins, keep hands wrapped in a towel to speed the process up

5. Remove foil wraps and gently remove the flaking gel with a cuticle pusher

6. Buff over the nail removing and last remains of polish

7. Apply cuticle oil to nourish and hydrate the skin and nails

Find out more about removing nails at home HERE.