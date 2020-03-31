An April Super Pink Moon is on it's way, and it will be the biggest and brightest of the year

31 March 2020, 14:59

The UK will be able to see the Pink Super Moon this April – from home, obviously
The UK will be able to see the Pink Super Moon this April – from home, obviously. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

On April 7, the sky across the world will be lit up by a gorgeous Supermoon.

As the UK continues with lockdown, it's nice to know we can witness a stunning phenomenon from our houses.

In a matter of days, the UK will be graced with a stunning Super Pink Moon.

READ MORE: Woman reveals genius beauty hack for transforming outgrown gel manicures during self-isolation

Set to be viable on April 7, the moon will appear the biggest and brightest of the year as it is the closest it will be to Earth.

The moon will be the biggest and brightest of the year on April 7
The moon will be the biggest and brightest of the year on April 7. Picture: Getty

If you want to get a peak of the moon, it will be visible after sunset, with it's peak illumination report to be at around 10:35pm.

However, although it might hold the name 'pink', the moon won't be as you'd expect.

The moon will shine bright, but with a classic golden orange colour when it is low in the sky, and a bright white colour when it rises.

The moon will be it's biggest and brightest at 10:35PM
The moon will be it's biggest and brightest at 10:35PM. Picture: Getty

The reason for the colour in the name is because in many cultures, including Native American tribes, moons are named certain things as a way to keep track of time.

The pink name comes from the pink flowers, wild ground phlox, which bloom in the early stages of Spring.

NASA explain on their website: "The term 'supermoon' was coined in 1979 and is often used today to describe what astronomers would call a perigean (pear-ih-jee-un) full moon: a full moon occurring near or at the time when the Moon is at its closest point in its orbit around Earth.

The moon will not appear pink, even though it warrants the name
The moon will not appear pink, even though it warrants the name. Picture: Getty

"The term gives preference to the geometric alignment of Sun-Earth-Moon and allows the occurrence of perigee into a wider time period than the actual instant of perigee (up to about two weeks, which is almost half of the Moon’s orbit)."

READ MORE: Martin Lewis says employers have 'moral obligation' to re-hire anybody they made redundant

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Is your skin still suffering break outs amid the lockdown?

This is why your skin is still breaking out during self-isolation and lockdown

News

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 25,150?
If you're after a tipple, it can be sorted

How you can get wine, beer and all alcohol delivered right to your door

Food & Health

It's possible to give yourself a decent trim from home

Hairdressers and barbers explain how to cut your own hair at home during quarantine

Beauty

Brainteaser

Brainteaser puzzle with table tennis bat hidden on a messy desk is baffling the internet

Trending on Heart

When was Netflix's Tiger King filmed?

When was Netflix's Tiger King filmed?

TV & Movies

Doc Antle can be seen in the background of Britney Spears' 2001 VMA performance

Tiger King: what is the link between Doc Antle and Britney Spears?

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Netflix's Tiger King

Tiger King: What is the true story behind the Netflix series and what happens at the end?

TV & Movies

Alison managed it in the end

Alison Hammond has Phil and Holly in stitches after hysterical This Morning baking fail

This Morning

Killing Eve is back two weeks early

Killing Eve Season 3 release date brought forward to April amid coronavirus lockdown

TV & Movies

The true story behind Netflix's The Tiger King

Who is the Tiger King and what is the Netflix documentary about?

TV & Movies