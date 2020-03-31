An April Super Pink Moon is on it's way, and it will be the biggest and brightest of the year

The UK will be able to see the Pink Super Moon this April – from home, obviously. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

On April 7, the sky across the world will be lit up by a gorgeous Supermoon.

As the UK continues with lockdown, it's nice to know we can witness a stunning phenomenon from our houses.

In a matter of days, the UK will be graced with a stunning Super Pink Moon.

Set to be viable on April 7, the moon will appear the biggest and brightest of the year as it is the closest it will be to Earth.

The moon will be the biggest and brightest of the year on April 7. Picture: Getty

If you want to get a peak of the moon, it will be visible after sunset, with it's peak illumination report to be at around 10:35pm.

However, although it might hold the name 'pink', the moon won't be as you'd expect.

The moon will shine bright, but with a classic golden orange colour when it is low in the sky, and a bright white colour when it rises.

The moon will be it's biggest and brightest at 10:35PM. Picture: Getty

The reason for the colour in the name is because in many cultures, including Native American tribes, moons are named certain things as a way to keep track of time.

The pink name comes from the pink flowers, wild ground phlox, which bloom in the early stages of Spring.

NASA explain on their website: "The term 'supermoon' was coined in 1979 and is often used today to describe what astronomers would call a perigean (pear-ih-jee-un) full moon: a full moon occurring near or at the time when the Moon is at its closest point in its orbit around Earth.

The moon will not appear pink, even though it warrants the name. Picture: Getty

"The term gives preference to the geometric alignment of Sun-Earth-Moon and allows the occurrence of perigee into a wider time period than the actual instant of perigee (up to about two weeks, which is almost half of the Moon’s orbit)."

