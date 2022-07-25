Brits travelling to Spain may be asked to prove they can spend £85 a day

Spain looks set to introduce new rules for Brit holidaymakers. Picture: Getty

The Spanish government is enforcing a new wave of restrictions on British holidaymakers.

Brits visiting to Spain will be asked to prove they can spend £85 a day under a new set of rules for tourists.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, UK holidaymakers will also need to provide evidence of a return flight or onward ticket, as well as proof of accommodation while on holiday.

The UK Foreign Office, said: "At Spanish border control, you may need to show a return or onward ticket; show you have enough money for your stay; show proof of accommodation for your stay, for example, a hotel booking confirmation, proof of address if visiting your own property (eg second home), or an invitation from your host or proof of their address if staying with a third party, friends or family.

Tourists may be asked to prove they have £85 to spend for every day of their trip. Picture: Getty

"The Spanish government has clarified that the ‘carta de invitation’ is one of the options available to prove that you have accommodation if staying with friends or family.”

The report adds that tourists may also be required to prove they are able to spend a minimum of 100 euros (£85.22) each day of their holiday, plus an additional minimum of 900 euros (£766.94).

The Spanish Ministry del Interior, added: "Foreigners from third countries must prove if required to do so by the officials in charge of controlling the entry of people into Spanish territory, that they have economic resources for entering the country, through cash, traveller’s cheques, payment letters, or credit cards, which must also be proven to have sufficient funds available on them."