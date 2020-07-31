Mum praises builder's kindness after he leaves 'pay packet' for her son, 6, who helped him

31 July 2020, 11:50

The mum shared the sweet gesture to Twitter (stock images)
The mum shared the sweet gesture to Twitter (stock images). Picture: Getty/Twitter

The builder left a pretend pay packet and adorable message for the young boy after he helped him with his work.

A mum has praised a builder's kindess after he left a 'pay packet' for her six-year-old son who helped him while he was working on her patio.

Taking to Twitter, the mum - from East Yorkshire - revealed that her son had been fascinated by the work the builders were doing, and that he wanted to get involved.

As well as asking the builders lots of questions about the job, the boy helped with ‘passing pavers and bricks’ and ‘loading stone’. 

After their job had finished, the builder mocked up a pay packet for the boy - and gave him £10 for his service.

Posting the adorable note to Twitter, the mum wrote: "We have just had our patio done and my 6yo has loved going out and helping builder, so it made his day to receive this. 

"What an example of kindness. 

"The note came out of nowhere on the last day and it was just so genuine."

The adorable note reads: “For passing bricks, passing little pavers, pointing brick work, mixing cement, loading stone, taking pictures of black birds and spider, saying why more times than I have ever heard anyone say why, and being a smashing little guy."

Twitter users rushed to praise the builder for his kindness, with one writing: "You know it, but didn't your heart just swell at somebody else recognising your 'smashing little guy'! What a lovely gesture!"

Another added: "What a wonderful way to encourage and show appreciation to your little one. He must have been bowled over."

