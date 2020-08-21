You can buy a spider catcher that removes insects without hurting them

Aldi has brought back its spider catcher. Picture: Aldi/Getty Images

Spider haters have gone wild for Aldi's handy contraption.

Aldi has brought back its spider-catcher just in time for the autumn mating season.

The device works like a litter picker and allows you to carefully catch a spider in its soft bristles without harming it.

Using the 60cm long handle, you can also get to those hard to reach areas like under the sofa and in the corner of the ceiling.

When you've scooped up the eight legged creature, you can simply take it outside and let it free.

Aldi has brought back the spider catcher. Picture: Aldi

The gizmo can also be used to remove butterflies, moths and other creepy crawlies without harming them.

Read More: Your old Hot Wheels and Beanie Babies could be worth £2m

The description reads: "Do spiders give you the chills? Then this Spider Catcher is the perfect device for you.

"Easy to use, this is a quick and simple way for you to remove spiders from your home without harming them. Great for hard to reach places, you can simply pick-up spiders, daddy long legs and other bugs with the gentle bristles that work to contain them, before popping them outside."

Spider season brings the creepy crawlies inside. Picture: Getty Images

If you want to get your hands on one, they are available to pre-order online for £7.99 from 23 August, and will hit stores nationwide on August 27.

If you can’t wait a week to get your hands on one, Amazon is selling a similar product for £14.93 and free delivery if you are a Prime member.

Aldi first released the spider catcher last year and it went down a storm with customers during the dreaded mating season in September.

Usually we see an influx of spiders in early autumn, generally around the beginning of September.

This is because male spiders become sexually mature and head indoors in search of a mate.

These are some tips and tricks to keep your house as spider free as possible:

There are a few tips and tricks you can try to keep the creatures at bay, including keeping your house clean and airy with regular vacuuming and dusting and using essential oils to ward off spiders.

It’s also a good idea to seal up any cracks in walls or ceilings that could allow a spider into your house.

Now Read: Boy, 9, donates his 2ft long hair to children with cancer after having first haircut