Cabin crew reveal the unexpected tip which will help you get to sleep on a long haul flight

Flight attendant and travel blogger Kara Mulder has revealed how to get to sleep on a long haul flight.

If you’ve ever been on a long haul flight, you’ll know the struggles of trying to get to sleep while also juggling the time difference.

Well, now a flight attendant has revealed one handy tip to make sure you combat that dreaded jet lag.

Air steward Kara Mulder explained in her travel blog, The Flight Attendant Life, that she sets her watch to the time zone where she's landing as soon as she sets foot on the plane.

Not only that, but she only eats at what would be regular times in the country she’s travelling to.

She wrote: "Immediately change your watch to the local time. Fall into a local time schedule and routine with eating and sleeping.

"Do not go to sleep at 1pm. Wait to fall asleep at a regular time [in that time zone]. Your body will quickly readjust.”

Kara also added that you should turn away food if it isn’t served at the correct times.

She continued: "If the snack and meal service is not served on your eating schedule, go ahead and pass on the food. Pack your own healthy granola bars, trail mix, dried fruit, etc.

Before adding: “Also, be careful and avoid foods that cause gastrointestinal distress and be careful not to overeat."

This comes after cabin crew from Emirates airline gave their own tips for keeping fresh while travelling across the world.

When considering food and drink, water is vital especially as the cabin air can dry out your skin.

Unsurprisingly, it's advised you don't pick caffeinated drinks or alcohol and stick to fruit juices as inflight hangovers are the worst!

They also said you should avoid foods that could trigger indigestion, but it’s important not to skip meals altogether.

And if you’re scared of flying, cabin crew also have another handy tip for you.

A former easyJet crew member said that the front is the best place to sit if you're uneasy with turbulence - as those at the front tend to not feel it as much.

Flight attendant Matt told the Mirror: "If you’re a nervous flyer or feel uneasy with turbulence, then sit as close to the front of the plane as possible. If you like turbulence and feeling everything then sit near the back of the plane."