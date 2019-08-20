Cabin crew reveal the unexpected tip which will help you get to sleep on a long haul flight

20 August 2019, 16:06

Here's how to get to sleep on a long haul flight
Here's how to get to sleep on a long haul flight. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Flight attendant and travel blogger Kara Mulder has revealed how to get to sleep on a long haul flight.

If you’ve ever been on a long haul flight, you’ll know the struggles of trying to get to sleep while also juggling the time difference.

Well, now a flight attendant has revealed one handy tip to make sure you combat that dreaded jet lag.

Air steward Kara Mulder explained in her travel blog, The Flight Attendant Life, that she sets her watch to the time zone where she's landing as soon as she sets foot on the plane.

Not only that, but she only eats at what would be regular times in the country she’s travelling to.

She wrote: "Immediately change your watch to the local time. Fall into a local time schedule and routine with eating and sleeping.

"Do not go to sleep at 1pm. Wait to fall asleep at a regular time [in that time zone]. Your body will quickly readjust.”

It's important to plan your flight around your food
It's important to plan your flight around your food. Picture: Getty Images

Kara also added that you should turn away food if it isn’t served at the correct times.

Read More: Gemma Collins rows with fellow passenger on flight to Athens over seating

She continued: "If the snack and meal service is not served on your eating schedule, go ahead and pass on the food. Pack your own healthy granola bars, trail mix, dried fruit, etc.

Before adding: “Also, be careful and avoid foods that cause gastrointestinal distress and be careful not to overeat."

Read More: Man leaves passengers in TEARS after starting water fight on board TUI flight

This comes after cabin crew from Emirates airline gave their own tips for keeping fresh while travelling across the world.

When considering food and drink, water is vital especially as the cabin air can dry out your skin.

Unsurprisingly, it's advised you don't pick caffeinated drinks or alcohol and stick to fruit juices as inflight hangovers are the worst!

They also said you should avoid foods that could trigger indigestion, but it’s important not to skip meals altogether.

And if you’re scared of flying, cabin crew also have another handy tip for you.

A former easyJet crew member said that the front is the best place to sit if you're uneasy with turbulence - as those at the front tend to not feel it as much.

Flight attendant Matt told the Mirror: "If you’re a nervous flyer or feel uneasy with turbulence, then sit as close to the front of the plane as possible. If you like turbulence and feeling everything then sit near the back of the plane."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

These parents have been left shocked by the fine

Parents stung with £120 fine for taking son out of school for grandmother’s funeral
Here's how to get rid of the spider influx in your home

Aldi's £8 spider catcher will help you battle influx of huge spiders... without hurting them
People are being warned over the new scam which could see fraudsters steal your money

Public warned over scam where fraudsters imitate your friends and family’s voices
Josie Gibson was open Loose Women speaking about being a single mum

Emotional Josie Gibson opens up on struggles of being a single mum

TV & Movies

The Channel 4 programme has caused controversy

Channel 4’s ‘Train Your Baby Like a Dog’ SLAMMED over ‘concerning’ parenting techniques

Trending on Heart

Killing Eve will be back for a third series

Killing Eve season 3 begins production - after Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are spotted filming in London

TV & Movies

Sandi Toksvig Great British Bake Off

Who is Sandi Toksvig, how tall is the Bake Off host and who's the QI presenter's wife?

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about Noel Fielding

How old is Noel Fielding, when did the Great British Bake Off host start dating girlfriend Lliana Bird and when was their baby born?

TV & Movies

Joe Sugg is launching his acting career

Strictly star Joe Sugg lands West End role in hit musical Waitress

Celebrities

Paul Hollywood's ex girlfriend could be going on I'm A Celeb

Paul Hollywood’s ex Summer Monteys-Fullam sparks rumours she’s joining I’m A Celebrity line up

Celebrities

Great British Bake Off is back

When does Great British Bake Off 2019 start, is Paul Hollywood judging and who's in the line-up?

TV & Movies