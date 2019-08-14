Cabin crew reveal the best place to sit on a plane if you're a nervous flyer

The best place to sit on a plane if you're a nervous flyer has been revealed. Picture: Getty

Passengers who are scared of flying should sit at the front of the plane, it has been claimed.

A former easyJet crew member said that it's the best place to sit if you're uneasy with turbulence - as those at the front tend to not feel it as much.

The flight attendant, known as Matt, told the Mirror: "If you’re a nervous flyer or feel uneasy with turbulence, then sit as close to the front of the plane as possible. If you like turbulence and feeling everything then sit near the back of the plane."

It's best to sit at the front of the plane if you're scared of flying, it's been claimed. Picture: Getty

He also revealed that the front of the plane is best for leg room, adding: "If you like extra legroom, the first row or emergency exit rows are good but be prepared to not have anything on the floor where you’re sat as you’re only allowed stuff in the overhead lockers. The floor has to be clear in case an emergency evacuation is needed."

Matt also recommends watching where you put your bags and coats.

He added: "Coats can go on top of bags and place your bags in wheels first.

He also spoke about how best to handle hand luggage. Picture: Getty

"Pack your essentials into your hand luggage. Things like medication, passport, money, phone etc should be in your hand luggage."

He continued: "Things like laptops and iPads need to be in a separate tray to everything else in your hand luggage."You’d be amazed how much quicker security is if you are prepared and act accordingly."

