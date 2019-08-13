Bizarre baby routine from the 1950s resurfaces – including daily sunbathing and an 11pm bedtime

The list has resurfaced online. Picture: Getty/Facebook

Parents are baffled by the bizarre routine thought to be from the 1950s

A baby routine instruction sheet from the 1950s has resurfaced - that includes bizarre recommendations like 'give daily sunbath' and 'drink of orange juice'.

Read more: Mum sparks fierce debate after grandparents demand money for looking after grandchildren

The routine, which recommends putting the baby to bed at 11pm, is doing the rounds online after being shared by parenting Facebook group Mum's Grapevine - and modern parents can't get their heads round it.

The routine recommends putting your baby to bed at 11pm (stock image). Picture: Getty

It starts with a 6am feed, change, 'hold out' (whatever that means) and leave in the cot to sleep again. So far, so (relatively) normal.

Read more: Mum's furious rant at drivers who take up parent and child parking bays goes viral

The bizarre list has been shared on Facebook. Picture: Facebook

But then it gets weird.

At 9am, it says babies should be 'allowed to kick on bed without clothes' and in summer given 'daily sunbath.

The routine is thought to be from the 1950s (stock image). Picture: Getty

Your baby should then be put out of doors to sleep, the list says, and at 1pm given yet another sunbath.

Read more: Furious mum slams kids club for putting her 10-year-old child in a taxi without an adult

At 2pm, the list recommends 'mothering' before a 4pm feed of orange juice. It then recommends a bath, feed, and baby in bed by 11pm.