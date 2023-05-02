Cadbury and Müller recall desserts over fears of listeria

2 May 2023, 14:40 | Updated: 2 May 2023, 14:42

Cadbury recall desserts over fears of listeria
Cadbury recall desserts over fears of listeria. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Müller are recalling six of their Cadbury desserts over listeria concerns, however, they have called this a 'precautionary measure'.

Cadbury and Müller are recalling six of their chocolate desserts over fears of a listeria presence.

The Food Standards Agency have issued the alert over concerns the bacteria could be present in the yogurt dessert.

Müller have said that this was an isolated incident and that an investigation is being carried out. They added that the recall is a "precautionary measure".

The chocolate desserts, including Cadbury Daim Chocolate Dessert and Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert, can be returned for a full refund.

The Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert is one of the products being recalled over listeria concerns
The Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert is one of the products being recalled over listeria concerns. Picture: Alamy

The chocolate desserts being recalled are:

  • Cadbury Daim Chocolate Dessert
  • Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert
  • Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert
  • Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert
Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert is another of the six desserts being recalled
Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert is another of the six desserts being recalled. Picture: Alamy

However, only products with specific use-by dates are being recalled. These are 17th May for the Flake and Crunchie desserts and 18th May for the remaining four desserts.

The company said in a statement: "Müller produces these products under licence from Mondelez International and has stressed that this does not impact any other products it produces in the UK or other markets."

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause Listeriosis in humans
Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause Listeriosis in humans. Picture: Getty

What is listeria?

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause Listeriosis in humans. It is, however, is a rare infection and usually goes away on its own, according to the NHS. For some people, it can cause serious health issues.

Listeriosis is usually caught from eating food containing listeria bacteria. These are usually chilled, ready-to-eat foods.

Symptoms of Listeriosis include a high temperature, aches and pains, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

While Listeriosis is usually not serious, some people who are at higher risk of serious problems include – but are not limited to – pregnant people, newborn babies, people over 65-years-old and people with diabetes.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The frustrated mother shared her clearing up tactics online.

Mum splits opinion after admitting she throws toys away if kids don't tidy them

Parenting

Martin Lewis revealed that using an air fryer or a microwave might not save you money.

Martin Lewis issues warning over ‘money-saving’ air fryers and microwaves

Money

Charity Guide Dogs are urging the public not to distract service animals.

Over half of Guide Dog owners say people distract their dogs from working

Shoppers went wild for the cut-price summer school uniforms.

Parents race to supermarket to bag reduced £1 school uniforms

Shopping

Aldi launches royal Kevin the Carrot toys to mark King's Coronation.

Aldi launches King and Queen Kevin the Carrot toys to celebrate Coronation

Shopping

Trending on Heart

Ed Sheeran breaks down over wife Cherry's cancer diagnosis in documentary first look

Ed Sheeran breaks down over wife Cherry's cancer diagnosis in documentary first look

Showbiz

Bradley Walsh was left stunned by confused contestant Kerry Nelson.

The Chase's Bradley Walsh left speechless by contestant's savage snub

TV & Movies

Fans think Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner has given birth.

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner sparks rumours she's given birth with social media silence

Gogglebox

Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79, according to his family.

Jerry Springer dies, age 79, as talk show host’s family pay tribute

Showbiz

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers joined his co-host Si King on This Morning.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers 'doing very well' amid gruelling cancer battle

Showbiz

James Cordon shares update on Gavin and Stacey return

James Corden shares update on Gavin and Stacey return

Showbiz

Furious dad Ross Hunt put an angry note in his daughter's lunchbox telling dinner ladies to back off.

Dad leaves teachers angry note in daughter's lunchbox as they slam 'unhealthy' food

Parenting

Stacey Solomon has shared pictures from her trip to Paris

Inside Stacey Solomon's luxury trip to Paris with Rose and Belle

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby is wearing a purple dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her purple polka dot dress

Celebrities

Roxy Mitchell will be back on EastEnders tonight for some special scenes

EastEnders' Roxy Mitchell makes shock return six years after death in major twist

TV & Movies

Influencer breaks down after strangers reject her offer to buy their shopping

Influencer breaks down after strangers reject her offer to buy their shopping

Stacey Solomon has younger brother

Stacey Solomon's sweet relationship with rarely-seen younger brother

Showbiz

Helen Flanagan has hit back at her critics

I'm A Celebrity star Helen Flanagan hits out as fans accuse her of 'faking' her fears

TV & Movies

Barbie introduce first doll with Down's syndrome

Barbie introduce first doll with Down's syndrome

Bronte Schofield has defend Harrison Boon's new girlfriend

Married At First Sight Australia star Bronte Schofield breaks silence on Harrison Boon's new girlfriend

TV & Movies