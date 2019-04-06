Can you have a favourite child? Mother sparks outrage with controversial statement

6 April 2019, 12:31 | Updated: 6 April 2019, 12:48

A mum-of-two has started a debate online by saying she prefers one of her sons to the other.

Opening up to fellow MumsNet readers, the emotional mother admitted she is trying to 'force a bond'.

She wrote: "I am ashamed to say this... but I really do have a favourite child.

"I have two sons and the oldest (three) is a real struggle for me and has been from day one.

"He is so intense and determined and he really overwhelms me.

"My husband is blessed with patience and really does a lot more of the hard graft. They have a great bond.

"I really enjoy my second son (18 months), I feel like I understand him perfectly and I am 100 per cent the most qualified to care for him in any situation," she continued."I try really hard to disguise my feelings.

"For example, I always take my older son shopping, just the two of us and allow him to scan the shop.

"I organise lots of play dates but I feel like I am really trying to force a bond I just can't make.

"My own mother was cruelly unfair to my older sister and I really thought I could be a bigger person.

"Has anyone else ever felt like this?"

The post has divided readers with many in agreement, while others called the admission 'scary'.

A recent Mumsnet survey has revealed that almost a quarter of parents say they have a favourite child, tending to favour their youngest.

Conversely grandparents frequently have a soft spot for their eldest grandchild.

Fashion

