Can you spot the snake hidden in this patch of trees?

21 July 2021, 15:15

The confusing photo has Facebook stumped
Picture: Jam Press

A photograph of a patch of trees has Facebook stumped - can you spot the snake?

The internet has become well and truly stumped by a photograph of a patch of trees with a snake hidden within it.

Facebook users are struggling to spot the reptile, which is camouflaged among the greenery.

The photograph was shared by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, a professional snake-catching service based in Queensland, Australia.

It was shared to their Facebook page as part of their weekly game, 'Spot the Snake Sunday'.

A team member said: "Happy Sunday Snake Spotters. Have fun finding a recent release from a worksite in Mooloolaba - name the Species if and when you find the snake.

"Hint: This snake blends into this type of environment and loves climbing. P.s. yes there is a snake here…"

Can you spot it?


Can you spot the snake?
Picture: Jam Press

A number of eagle-eyed snake-spotters struggled to see the snake, with one writing: "Sorry, still don’t see a snake…guess I should never go walking in the forrest."

Another joked: "OK if I could, I would circle the whole photo."

A team member later revealed that the snake is slithering up a tree in the bottom right of the photo.

The snake can be found within the red circle
Picture: Jam Press
Still struggling? The snake can be seen here
Picture: Jam Press

It has been identified as a common tree snake – a mildly venomous snake found in the region.

