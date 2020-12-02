Can you travel between Tiers in England?

2 December 2020, 14:54

What are the rules for travelling between Tiers?
What are the rules for travelling between Tiers? Picture: Getty/PA

Are you allowed to travel between Tiers in England? Find out the new lockdown rules.

Today (2 December), England adopted a new Tiered lockdown system, following a relaxation of the November measures.

Around 99 per cent of the country are in Tiers 2 and 3, which are 'high' and 'very high' alert levels respectively.

Read more: Primark shoppers queue from 5am as 'Wild Wednesday' sees shops reopen in England

Unlike the previous Tiered system, non-essential shops, gyms and hairdressers are allowed to remain open in all Tiers.

But what are the rules for travel? Here's what you need to know.

Find out the latest rules on Tiers on the gov.uk website.

Can people in Tier 2 travel to another Tier 2 area?

People in Tier 2 may travel to an area with the same alert level, even if they have to travel through a Tier 3 area to get there.

Most of England is in Tier 2
Most of England is in Tier 2. Picture: PA

Can people in Tier 2 travel to a Tier 1 area?

Currently, the only areas in Tier 1 is Cornwall, the Isle of Wight and The Isles of Scilly. People in Tier 2 are allowed to travel to these areas.

However, anyone in Tier 2 travelling to a Tier 1 area must continue to follow Tier 2 rules, including not socialising with anyone outside your household or support bubble inside.

Can people in Tier 2 and Tier 1 travel to a Tier 3 area?

Those in Tiers 1 and 2 shouldn't travel to a Tier 3 area, except for essential reasons.

The government advice states: "Avoid travel to or overnight stays in tier 3 areas other than where necessary, such as for work, education, youth services, to receive medical treatment, or because of caring responsibilities."

Read more: Are TK Maxx, Primark and other non-essential shops open in all Tiers today?

What are the rules for leaving Tier 3?

The government advises those in Tier 3 against leaving their Tier except where necessary.

The gov.uk advice states: "avoid travelling outside of your area, including for overnight stays other than where necessary, such as for work, education, youth services, to receive medical treatment, or because of caring responsibilities. You can travel through other areas as part of a longer journey".

Can you travel abroad and go on holiday?

Travel abroad is permitted for those in Tiers 1 and 2, with the government advice stating: "The stay at home requirement will end, with domestic and international travel being permitted again subject to guidance in each tier."

NOW READ:

UK to be first country to get Covid vaccine from next week

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Should pregnant women get the Covid vaccine?

Can you get the Covid vaccine if you’re pregnant?

News

Many people queued outside shops in the early hours of this morning

Primark shoppers queue from 5am as 'Wild Wednesday' sees shops reopen in England
What your tea says about you

Here's what the colour of your tea says about your personality
Which shops are open in England today?

Are TK Maxx, Primark and other non-essential shops open in all Tiers today?
Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from ASOS

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her sparkly midi skirt from ASOS

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

The Christmas TV schedule looks amazing this year

Christmas TV guide 2020: All the best shows and films to watch this year

TV & Movies

Arthur in Emmerdale is played by Alfie Clarke

How old is Emmerdale's Arthur Thomas and who plays him?

TV & Movies

Here's the odds on who will win I'm A Celebrity

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2020?

TV & Movies

The Undoing actor Noah Jupe has a famous mum

The Undoing fans shocked to discover that Noah Jupe is the son of Coronation Street's Julie Carp

TV & Movies

Ruthie Henshall was voted off I'm A Celeb

Who was voted off I’m A Celebrity last night?

TV & Movies