Can you travel between Tiers in England?

What are the rules for travelling between Tiers? Picture: Getty/PA

Are you allowed to travel between Tiers in England? Find out the new lockdown rules.

Today (2 December), England adopted a new Tiered lockdown system, following a relaxation of the November measures.

Around 99 per cent of the country are in Tiers 2 and 3, which are 'high' and 'very high' alert levels respectively.

Unlike the previous Tiered system, non-essential shops, gyms and hairdressers are allowed to remain open in all Tiers.

But what are the rules for travel? Here's what you need to know.

Can people in Tier 2 travel to another Tier 2 area?

People in Tier 2 may travel to an area with the same alert level, even if they have to travel through a Tier 3 area to get there.

Most of England is in Tier 2. Picture: PA

Can people in Tier 2 travel to a Tier 1 area?

Currently, the only areas in Tier 1 is Cornwall, the Isle of Wight and The Isles of Scilly. People in Tier 2 are allowed to travel to these areas.

However, anyone in Tier 2 travelling to a Tier 1 area must continue to follow Tier 2 rules, including not socialising with anyone outside your household or support bubble inside.

Can people in Tier 2 and Tier 1 travel to a Tier 3 area?

Those in Tiers 1 and 2 shouldn't travel to a Tier 3 area, except for essential reasons.

The government advice states: "Avoid travel to or overnight stays in tier 3 areas other than where necessary, such as for work, education, youth services, to receive medical treatment, or because of caring responsibilities."

What are the rules for leaving Tier 3?

The government advises those in Tier 3 against leaving their Tier except where necessary.

The gov.uk advice states: "avoid travelling outside of your area, including for overnight stays other than where necessary, such as for work, education, youth services, to receive medical treatment, or because of caring responsibilities. You can travel through other areas as part of a longer journey".

Can you travel abroad and go on holiday?

Travel abroad is permitted for those in Tiers 1 and 2, with the government advice stating: "The stay at home requirement will end, with domestic and international travel being permitted again subject to guidance in each tier."

