'I can't afford to go to my sisters child-free wedding - and now she's furious'

27 September 2021, 14:25 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 14:27

A woman has said she can't afford her sister's wedding
A woman has said she can't afford her sister's wedding. Picture: Getty Images

The internet is divided after a mum discovered she can't afford specialist care for her children on her sister's wedding day.

A mum has revealed that she can no longer go to her sister’s wedding, because she can’t afford to pay for childcare.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous user explained that her sister has a strict no-children policy for her big day.

But this is proving a problem as the woman has three children who all need specialist care and is struggling to find a suitable babysitter.

A woman can't afford childcare for her sister's wedding
A woman can't afford childcare for her sister's wedding. Picture: Alamy

She said: "I have three kids, two have autism, one is non verbal and has delays and other issues, which mean we need someone comfortable and trained in how to care for our child with more needs. These people are expensive.

"Normally we have one babysitter on hand as well as family, but my family are going to the wedding and none of my husbands family are free the weekend of the wedding. My sister said no exceptions to the child free rule and we can't afford the prices some babysitters are (fairly) looking for in the period of time we need them for."

The woman's husband is also busy with work so can’t attend the wedding or look after the kids.

She continued: "I can't figure anything else out. I have tried, but we are on a very tight budget due to therapies and other medical needs our kids have.

Reddit users have blasted the bride for her 'selfish' behaviour
Reddit users have blasted the bride for her 'selfish' behaviour. Picture: Getty Images

"My sister is furious. She told me anyone can figure it out in the time we've had and that we can take the pay cut if my husband takes the week off or just hire a regular babysitter and save money that way."

The woman added she was on ‘a very tight budget’ due to therapies and the other medical needs she had.

Unfortunately, this has caused a huge family argument, with the woman adding: “My sister is furious. She told me anyone can figure it out in the time we've had. She told me that we can take the pay cut if my husband takes the week off or just hire a regular babysitter and save money that way.

“She told me if I don't show up at her wedding and stay for the entire thing our relationship will never change.”

Unsurprisingly, the post racked up thousands of comments, with many outraged at sister’s demands.

One person said: “When you state your wedding is child free, you also accept the possibility that parents will RSVP no.

“Sister is being irrational. As you said, this is the consequence of her choice.”

Someone else said: “When you state your wedding is child free, you also accept the possibility that parents will RSVP no. Sister is being irrational. As you said, this is the consequence of her choice. NTA.”

A third added: “"First, it's called wedding invitation and not wedding command. So if you invite people you must be prepared that they won't come.

"Second, the price of a child free wedding is, that people won't make it. She can't have it all."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about the petrol crisis

Where can I get petrol today, which stations are closed and where is the £30 limit?
These five tips will help your petrol last longer

How to make your petrol last longer, according to the car experts
Restaurant staff will keep 100 per cent of their tips

Restaurant staff will keep 100 per cent of their tips under new law

News

Kate and Emma played a doubles game together

Kate Middleton beams as she plays tennis with US Open champion Emma Raducanu
The bride's Facebook post was shared on Reddit (stock image)

Bride threatens to cut off family after they refuse to pay out £3,000 for her wedding

Trending on Heart

Where was Squid Game filmed?

Where was Squid Game filmed?

TV & Movies

Who wins Squid Game?

Who wins Squid Game? Netflix series ending explained

TV & Movies

Who plays player 067 in Squid Game?

Who plays player 67 Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

How much is the Squid Game prize money?

How much is the Squid Game prize money in pounds?

TV & Movies

What are the games on Squid Game?

What are the games in Squid Game and how many are there?

TV & Movies

A Bridgerton season two first look has been released by Netflix

Bridgerton season two: cast, trailer, release date and everything we know

TV & Movies

Matt and Daniel have been going from strength to strength on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK fans spot major clue Matt Jameson and Dan McKee are still together

TV & Movies

Netflix have released new season five photos

The Crown season five: cast, release date, time period, and everything we know about the Netflix series

TV & Movies

Tom Fletcher has tested positive for Covid

Is Tom Fletcher leaving Strictly Come Dancing after testing positive for Covid?

TV & Movies

Vigil finished on BBC this week

Vigil final episode: Who killed Craig Burke and what happened?

TV & Movies

Tom Parker's wife has said they want two more children

The Wanted's Tom Parker's wife says they want more kids after fearing he'd die last year

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon is getting closer to her due date

Stacey Solomon says she'll give birth 'so soon' as she returns from social media break

Celebrities

Inside Greg Wise and Emma Thompson's relationship

Greg Wise wife: inside the Strictly star's marriage to Emma Thompson

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Strictly pro Johannes

Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Johannes Radebe?

TV & Movies

Who is Nancy Xu?

Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nancy Xu?

Celebrities