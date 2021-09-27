'I can't afford to go to my sisters child-free wedding - and now she's furious'

A woman has said she can't afford her sister's wedding. Picture: Getty Images

A mum has revealed that she can no longer go to her sister’s wedding, because she can’t afford to pay for childcare.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous user explained that her sister has a strict no-children policy for her big day.

But this is proving a problem as the woman has three children who all need specialist care and is struggling to find a suitable babysitter.

A woman can't afford childcare for her sister's wedding. Picture: Alamy

She said: "I have three kids, two have autism, one is non verbal and has delays and other issues, which mean we need someone comfortable and trained in how to care for our child with more needs. These people are expensive.

"Normally we have one babysitter on hand as well as family, but my family are going to the wedding and none of my husbands family are free the weekend of the wedding. My sister said no exceptions to the child free rule and we can't afford the prices some babysitters are (fairly) looking for in the period of time we need them for."

The woman's husband is also busy with work so can’t attend the wedding or look after the kids.

She continued: "I can't figure anything else out. I have tried, but we are on a very tight budget due to therapies and other medical needs our kids have.

Reddit users have blasted the bride for her 'selfish' behaviour. Picture: Getty Images

"My sister is furious. She told me anyone can figure it out in the time we've had and that we can take the pay cut if my husband takes the week off or just hire a regular babysitter and save money that way."

"She told me if I don't show up at her wedding and stay for the entire thing our relationship will never change."

“She told me if I don't show up at her wedding and stay for the entire thing our relationship will never change.”

Unsurprisingly, the post racked up thousands of comments, with many outraged at sister’s demands.

One person said: “When you state your wedding is child free, you also accept the possibility that parents will RSVP no.

“Sister is being irrational. As you said, this is the consequence of her choice.”

A third added: “"First, it's called wedding invitation and not wedding command. So if you invite people you must be prepared that they won't come.

"Second, the price of a child free wedding is, that people won't make it. She can't have it all."