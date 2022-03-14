Cat optical illusion could reveal if you're a pessimist or optimist

14 March 2022, 11:33

What do you see?
What do you see? Picture: The Minds Journal
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A mind-boggling optical illusion could reveal if you're an optimist or pessimist - what do you see?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An optical illusion of a cat claims to tell the user if they're an optimist or pessimist.

The mind-boggling picture, which comes from The Minds Journal, shows the animal on a flight of stairs, and the way in which you see them walking could reveal a lot about you.

If you see the cat walking upstairs at first, it is thought that you could have an optimistic view on life.

"You see potential and you see growth wherever you look,” the Minds Journal article says, as reported by The Sun.

"Your mind has been trained to look at ways of rising higher in life, so given a situation where you have the choice of rising higher than others or falling to their levels, you would inevitably be the better person.

Is the cat walking up or down the stairs?
Is the cat walking up or down the stairs? Picture: The Minds Journal

"There are clear signs of ambition in you and no one, except yourself, can stop you from going higher in life."

If the cat seems to be walking down the stairs, it reportedly could indicate that you are more of a pessimist and sceptic.

"It may have been based on your experiences in life or just because of the sort of people you may have met that tilted your view of life towards the negative side,” The Minds Journal article says.

"But this means that you don’t trust easily now, you calculate before you commit and you are wary of people who seem too sweet.

"It may just be your way of tackling the world but you are much sharper and shrewd in your dealings, making it almost impossible to trick or deceive you."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

There could be a shortage of Easter food

Britain could be hit by Easter egg and hot cross bun shortages this year
Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Laya has been named the UK's naughtiest pet

Laya the one-year-old puppy named UK's naughtiest pet

A slide is being built in the tower of London

A giant slide that lands in a field of flowers is being built
A man has accidentally eaten a very lucrative creme egg

Man devastated after accidentally eating Creme Egg worth up to £10k

Trending on Heart

The Holding is running for four episodes

Holding episode guide: How many episodes are there of Graham Norton's drama?

TV & Movies

Holding was filmed across Ireland

Where was ITV's Holding filmed and is Duneen a real village? Locations across Ireland revealed

TV & Movies

The Mrs Doubtfire child stars reunited at an event in the US

Mrs Doubtfire child actors reunite 30 years on from the iconic film

TV & Movies

See the full cast of ITV's Holding

Holding cast: Who is in Graham Norton's new drama and where do you recognise them from?

TV & Movies

Ian Beale could be returning to EastEnders

EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt 'in talks' to return as Ian Beale in £300,000 deal

TV & Movies

Who is the grey man? We investigate

Peaky Blinders fan theories on who they 'grey man' could be

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Bridgerton season two is just around the corner

Bridgerton season two trailer teases love triangle for Anthony

TV & Movies

McTerrier lost his mask after his performance

The Masked Singer chaos as contestant's mask falls off mid-song

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield updated This Morning viewers on the situation

Phillip Schofield breaks silence on ITV studio evacuation which took This Morning off-air

Celebrities

Vicky Pattinson has opened up about learning to love herself

Vicky Pattison opens up about ‘learning to love herself’ in new series 'No Filter'

Celebrities

Grantchester was filmed in Cambridge

Where is Grantchester filmed? The real location in Cambridge revealed

TV & Movies

Rupert Grint's daughter has her very own wand

Rupert Grint has introduced his daughter to Harry Potter and she has her very own wand

Celebrities

Rebecca Ryan plays Lydia Chambers in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan’s life as she leaves soap

TV & Movies

Sandra Oh appeared on Heart Breakfast

Sandra Oh tells Heart Breakfast about filming Killing Eve finale