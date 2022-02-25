What animal do you see? Magic eye optical illusion has users divided

25 February 2022, 15:48

This 'magic eye' pattern has been shared to Reddit
This 'magic eye' pattern has been shared to Reddit. Picture: Reddit

An incredible 'magic eye' optical illusion has left people scratching their heads over what animal is hidden in the picture.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A mind-boggling optical illusion shared on Reddit challenges the user to find an animal hidden in the pattern.

A user named SusAmongGoose shared the 'magic eye' illusion, writing: "believe me, something will pop out of your screen."

At first glance, the image just looks like a collection of what looks like green leaves - but there is an outline of an animal hidden within.

To see it, all you have to do is put your nose at the centre of the image, and move your head slowly away.

By doing this, you give the pattern a 3D effect - and the animal should appear to jump out of the screen.

Can you spot it?

Can you spot it?
Can you spot it? Picture: Reddit

Many viewers have spotted the outline of a giraffe, but others have argued that there are actually multiple versions of the animal hidden within.

As reported by The Sun, the post has gained 9,000 upvotes in less than a day, and attracted almost 1,500 comments.

One person wrote: "Love it when people re-discover Magic Eye."

Another added: "Right? Haha these were the height of design in 1992."

And a third wrote: "Ahh magic eye. Would break a nerve staring and never see anything now back to haunt me on Reddit."

Others agreed that they couldn't see anything in the image, with one commenting: "These never worked for me… Don’t know why!"

