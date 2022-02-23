Optical illusion of 'rotating' rectangles leaves people baffled

What do you see? Picture: lenstore

By Heart reporter

An optical illusion that tricks you into thinking rectangles are rotating is dividing opinion...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A clever optical illusion that looks as if it has moving rectangles has left us well and truly stumped.

The pattern has been drawn in a way that makes it look like it's moving, but it's actually just a normal still image.

What do you see?

Some scientists think optical illusions like these cause involuntary eye movements, which make the user think that the pattern is moving.

Another theory is that the motion detectors in our visual cortex become overwhelmed by the change in neurons and movement is triggered.

This clever optical illusion makes it look like the rectangles are moving. Picture: lenstore

This new illusion was released by contact lens company Lenstore, which challenges users to stare into the circle to find out what they see.

As reported by The Sun, some experts have claimed that the way we see optical illusions can be impacted by what time of year it is.

An example of this is the famous "duck or bunny" illusion, with the brain apparently forming a stronger connection either way depending on what time of year.