Christmas gifting rules: Shop for something they'd want, they'd wear, something for the kitchen and something for self-care

14 December 2023, 10:02

Alice Dear

14 December 2023, 10:02 | Updated: 14 December 2023, 10:05

Christmas gifting rules: Shop for something they'd want, they’d wear, something for the kitchen and something for self-care. Picture: Argos
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Struggling to sleigh your Christmas present list this year? We've teamed up with Argos to bring you the best range of gifts for the festive season.

Christmas is very quickly approaching and if - like so many others - you've found yourself less prepared with presents this year, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We've teamed up with Argos who are offering a massive range of well-designed, quality products from trusted brands at competitive prices this Christmas, which means there's only one place to go for all your gifting needs.

Whether you're shopping for family, friends or your office Secret Santa, Argos is the hub of all things gifting, and with a range of present ideas from toys to health and beauty as well as tech, there's more to Argos this Christmas.

When it comes to organising your present purchasing, it is always best to break it down to a gifting rule which allows you to narrow your options a little more. We've gone for something they'd want, something they'd wear, something for the kitchen and something for self-care.

Something they'd want...

Throughout the year, many of our loved ones struggle to treat themselves to those things they really want – but here's your opportunity to make sure they get what they really deserve at Christmas. If you're shopping for someone very special this year, Argos has a range of luxurious gifts to show how much you care including products from Fitbit, Beats and Kindle.

From hair appliances to tech and gaming, these are the gifts your loved-one really wants for Christmas
From hair appliances to tech and gaming, these are the gifts your loved-one really wants for Christmas. Picture: Argos

Something they'd wear...

Christmas is the perfect time to help your loved ones along with their winter wardrobe makeovers. Whether they're looking for that warm yet stylish coat, a seasonal boot or must-have winter basic, Argos and TU has a range of clothing gifts. And for those who love to spend the winter months wrapped up at home, you can give the gift of warmth and comfort with socks, dressings gowns and hoodies.

From dressing gowns to socks, boots to coats, Argos has a wide-range of clothing options
From dressing gowns to socks, boots to coats, Argos has a wide-range of clothing options. Picture: Argos

Something for the kitchen..

If you're shopping for a foodie, Argos is stacked full of kitchen appliances, baking must-haves and gift cards from brands like Nespresso, Ninja and Tefal to ensure 2024 tastes delicious!

Argos has a wide range of gifts for foodies – from baking must-haves to kitchen appliances and gift cards
Argos has a wide range of gifts for foodies – from baking must-haves to kitchen appliances and gift cards. Picture: Argos

Something for self-care...

Self-care gifts can often be the most special presents for someone to receive as, all too often, we put our own physical and mental health last. Whether it's a candle they love, a self-care journal or some new skincare by Elemis, these gifts are sure to impress.

Argos has a wide-range of gifting ideas for that person in your life that needs a little down-time
Argos has a wide-range of gifting ideas for that person in your life that needs a little down-time. Picture: Argos

All products subject to availability.

