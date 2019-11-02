Aldi is selling a giant sloth toy for Christmas – and it's perfect for animal-obsessed kids

2 November 2019, 13:42

The super-popular cuddly toy sold out in 2018.
The super-popular cuddly toy sold out in 2018. Picture: Aldi

The discount store's super-popular sloth sold out last year so don't miss your chance to snap one up.

Aldi is winning when it comes Christmas gifts for the kids this year as the budget store has brought back its giant fluffy sloth.

The super-popular cuddly toy sold out in 2018 leaving many little animal lovers disappointed.

But the discount chain has confirmed the adorable mammal is making its return in time for the festive season.

Aldi's supersized Giant Plush Brown Sloth costs £12.99.
Aldi's supersized Giant Plush Brown Sloth costs £12.99. Picture: Aldi

Standing at an impressive one-metre tall, the popular supermarket's snuggly Special Buy costs just £12.99 (the same price as it did last Christmas).

However, there's a catch – the loveable sloth launched on 31st October so it's already in stores nationwide, which means you'll need to act quickly to snag one.

It's currently available to order via the Aldi website, although the final bill will rack up to slightly more as there's a £2.95 delivery charge.

"Kids love soft toys, so treat them to the best around with this Giant Plush Toy Sloth. One metre tall, this cuddly toy will be their new favourite in no time!," reads the description online.

If you'd rather skip the posting fee and shop in-store, there are 830 branches nationwide – find your nearest one here.

The cuddly toy stands at a whopping 100cm tall.
The cuddly toy stands at a whopping 100cm tall. Picture: Aldi

Don't fret if you fail to bag a sloth as a whole slew of supermarkets are jumping on the animal trend this Christmas.

Morrisons and John Lewis are flogging fluffy toys of the same style, however their price points are quite a bit higher.

Aldi is no stranger to creating sell-out cuddly toys.

Only last year Kevin the Carrot became a cult buy for kids across the UK.

It sold out everywhere in November, over a month before 25th December, and many ended up being flogged on eBay for over £100!

