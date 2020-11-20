The best Christmas pyjamas of 2020 on the high street right now
20 November 2020, 16:07
With Christmas just around the corner, there's no better way to get into the festive spirit than with a pair of cosy pyjamas.
After the year we've all had, people are really getting into the Christmas spirit and preparing for the festive period.
But, in our opinions, you're not ready for Christmas until you have a new pair of Christmas pyjamas waiting for you at bedtime.
To make your choice of which ones to buy easier, we've rounded up the best sets on the high street:
Chelsea Peers Nutcracker Pyjama Set available on ASOS, £30.00
Star Print Pyjamas by Matalan, £16.00
Christmas Checked Pyjama Set by M&S, £25.00
Red Reindeer Check Trouser Christmas Pyjama Set by New Look, £18.99
Christmas tree rex oversized tee & legging pyjama set in black by ASOS, £24.00
Goodnight Christmas Reindeer Pyjamas by Joules, £44.95
Navy Gingham PJs by Boux Avenue, £25.00
Christmas Tree Plush Short Set by Boux Avenue, £35.00
John Lewis & Partners Star Fleece Twosie Pyjama Set, £35.00
Polar Bear Classic Lounge Pants by FatFace, £32.50
