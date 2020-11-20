The best Christmas pyjamas of 2020 on the high street right now

These are the best Christmas PJs on the high street right now. Picture: Getty/PH

By Alice Dear

With Christmas just around the corner, there's no better way to get into the festive spirit than with a pair of cosy pyjamas.

After the year we've all had, people are really getting into the Christmas spirit and preparing for the festive period.

But, in our opinions, you're not ready for Christmas until you have a new pair of Christmas pyjamas waiting for you at bedtime.

To make your choice of which ones to buy easier, we've rounded up the best sets on the high street:

READ MORE: The best Christmas 2020 gift ideas for your sister

Chelsea Peers Nutcracker Pyjama Set available on ASOS, £30.00

Chelsea Peers Nutcracker Pyjama Set, £30.00. Picture: ASOS

Star Print Pyjamas by Matalan, £16.00

Star Print Pyjamas by Matalan, £16.00. Picture: Matalan

Christmas Checked Pyjama Set by M&S, £25.00

Christmas Checked Pyjama Set by M&S, £25.00. Picture: M&S

Red Reindeer Check Trouser Christmas Pyjama Set by New Look, £18.99

Red Reindeer Check Trouser Christmas Pyjama Set by New Look, £18.99. Picture: New Look

Christmas tree rex oversized tee & legging pyjama set in black by ASOS, £24.00

Christmas tree rex oversized tee & legging pyjama set in black by ASOS, £24.00. Picture: ASOS

Goodnight Christmas Reindeer Pyjamas by Joules, £44.95

Goodnight Christmas Reindeer Pyjamas by Joules, £44.95. Picture: Joules

Navy Gingham PJs by Boux Avenue, £25.00

Navy Gingham PJs by Boux Avenue, £25.00. Picture: Boux Avenue

Christmas Tree Plush Short Set by Boux Avenue, £35.00

Christmas Tree Plush Short Set by Boux Avenue, £35.00. Picture: Boux Avenue

John Lewis & Partners Star Fleece Twosie Pyjama Set, £35.00

John Lewis & Partners Star Fleece Twosie Pyjama Set, £35.00. Picture: John Lewis

Polar Bear Classic Lounge Pants by FatFace, £32.50

Polar Bear Classic Lounge Pants by FatFace. Picture: FatFace

READ MORE: Harry Potter-obsessed mum transforms living room into Slytherin Christmas paradise for under £70