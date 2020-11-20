The best Christmas pyjamas of 2020 on the high street right now

20 November 2020, 16:07

These are the best Christmas PJs on the high street right now
These are the best Christmas PJs on the high street right now. Picture: Getty/PH
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

With Christmas just around the corner, there's no better way to get into the festive spirit than with a pair of cosy pyjamas.

After the year we've all had, people are really getting into the Christmas spirit and preparing for the festive period.

But, in our opinions, you're not ready for Christmas until you have a new pair of Christmas pyjamas waiting for you at bedtime.

To make your choice of which ones to buy easier, we've rounded up the best sets on the high street:

READ MORE: The best Christmas 2020 gift ideas for your sister

Chelsea Peers Nutcracker Pyjama Set available on ASOS, £30.00

Chelsea Peers Nutcracker Pyjama Set, £30.00
Chelsea Peers Nutcracker Pyjama Set, £30.00. Picture: ASOS

Star Print Pyjamas by Matalan, £16.00

Star Print Pyjamas by Matalan, £16.00
Star Print Pyjamas by Matalan, £16.00. Picture: Matalan

Christmas Checked Pyjama Set by M&S, £25.00

Christmas Checked Pyjama Set by M&S, £25.00
Christmas Checked Pyjama Set by M&S, £25.00. Picture: M&S

Red Reindeer Check Trouser Christmas Pyjama Set by New Look, £18.99

Red Reindeer Check Trouser Christmas Pyjama Set by New Look, £18.99
Red Reindeer Check Trouser Christmas Pyjama Set by New Look, £18.99. Picture: New Look

Christmas tree rex oversized tee & legging pyjama set in black by ASOS, £24.00

Christmas tree rex oversized tee & legging pyjama set in black by ASOS, £24.00
Christmas tree rex oversized tee & legging pyjama set in black by ASOS, £24.00. Picture: ASOS

Goodnight Christmas Reindeer Pyjamas by Joules, £44.95

Goodnight Christmas Reindeer Pyjamas by Joules, £44.95
Goodnight Christmas Reindeer Pyjamas by Joules, £44.95. Picture: Joules

Navy Gingham PJs by Boux Avenue, £25.00

Navy Gingham PJs by Boux Avenue, £25.00
Navy Gingham PJs by Boux Avenue, £25.00. Picture: Boux Avenue

Christmas Tree Plush Short Set by Boux Avenue, £35.00

Christmas Tree Plush Short Set by Boux Avenue, £35.00
Christmas Tree Plush Short Set by Boux Avenue, £35.00. Picture: Boux Avenue

John Lewis & Partners Star Fleece Twosie Pyjama Set, £35.00

John Lewis & Partners Star Fleece Twosie Pyjama Set, £35.00
John Lewis & Partners Star Fleece Twosie Pyjama Set, £35.00. Picture: John Lewis

Polar Bear Classic Lounge Pants by FatFace, £32.50

Polar Bear Classic Lounge Pants by FatFace
Polar Bear Classic Lounge Pants by FatFace. Picture: FatFace

READ MORE: Harry Potter-obsessed mum transforms living room into Slytherin Christmas paradise for under £70

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Advent calendars aren't just for children anymore

Boozy advent calendars 2020: Countdown to Christmas with wine, gin, beer and more

Christmas

Mum transforms living room into Harry Potter Christmas paradise for under £70

Harry Potter-obsessed mum transforms living room into Slytherin Christmas paradise for under £70
The mum said she was "so cross" when she made the discovery

Mum hits out at school after her son, 4, is given sugar on his cereal
The mum has been urged to reconsider her decision (stock images)

Mum-to-be urged not to give her baby 'unique' coronavirus-inspired name
Christmas will look very different this year

Families told to swap Christmas dinners for ‘picnics in the park’

News

Trending on Heart

Your need-to-know on the former Love Actually child star

The Queen's Gambit star Thomas Brodie-Sangster: age, net worth and girlfriend revealed

Celebrities

Will there be a second season of The Queen's Gambit?

Will there be a second series of The Queen's Gambit? The reason why season two probably won't happen

TV & Movies

Anya stars in The Queen's Gambit on Netflix

Who is The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor Joy and what else has she been in?

Celebrities

Where have you seen the cast of the Queen's Gambit before?

Who is in the cast of Netflix's The Queen's Gambit and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

The Queen's Gambit actor played Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films

Who plays Harry Beltik in The Queen's Gambit and who did he play in Harry Potter?

TV & Movies

Darragh Ennis made his debut on The Chase

The Chase newcomer Darragh Ennis spills backstage secrets and reveals 'secret competition' between Chasers

TV & Movies