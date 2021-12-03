Christmas gift guide 2021: The best perfumes and aftershaves to buy your loved ones this year

Here's the best aftershaves and perfumes you can get for Christmas. Picture: Getty Images/Boss/Calvin Klein/Charlotte Rhys/Amazon/Miller Harris

Check out our round up of the best perfumes and aftershaves - from Calvin Klein to Dolce & Gabbana.

It's time to start thinking about Christmas presents, and what better gift than a lovely new fragrance.

And we've got you covered with a list of the best perfumes and aftershaves on the market.

Charlotte Rhys Eau De Toilette

Oud Blanche Parfum. Picture: Charlotte Rhys

South African ethical beauty brand, Charlotte Rhys creates vegan friendly, cruelty free and sustainable fragrances for men and women.

The Oud Blanche Parfum is a mix of saffron, rose, bergamot and cistus labdanum with notes of cedarwood, patchouli, apple, sandalwood, and musk for the ultimate floral fragrance.

Buy now: £99 from Charlotte Rhys

BOSS Femme Eau de Parfum

BOSS Femme Eau de Parfum. Picture: BOSS/Amazon

This woody perfume is a 'fragrance that mirrors the image of a modern woman today'.

Buy now: £24.88 from Amazon

Dolce & Gabbana The One

Dolce & Gabbana The One. Picture: Dolce & Gabbana/Moonpig

A combination of contemporary luxury and sensual Mediterranean passion, Dolce & Gabbana The One Eau De Parfum personifies unabashed femininity.

This 50ml perfume comes with a luxurious 100ml body lotion in the same seductive scent.

Buy now: £60 from Moonpig

After The Rain by Arran

After The Rain. Picture: Arran

A luxury fragrance with an affordable price tag, the After the Rain Perfume has layers of lime, rose and sandalwood.

The perfectly balanced scent for everyday wear, notes of citrus fruits are paired with musky florals and earthier tones of sandalwood.

Buy now: £42.50 from Arran

Calvin Klein Euphoria for Women Eau de Parfum

Calvin Klein Euphoria for Women Eau de Parfum. Picture: Amazon

Euphoria for Women is a rich and radiant Eau de Parfum, with pomegranate and black orchid, layered with liquid amber and lush mahogany wood.

Buy now: £35 from Amazon

K by Dolce & Gabbana Eau De Toilette

K By Dolce&Gabbana Eau De Toilette. Picture: Moonpig/Dolce&Gabbana

K by Dolce&Gabbana is a fragrance which has a combination of citrus freshness, blood orange and Sicilian lemon.

This is edged by the fresh bite of juniper berry. And to give K by Dolce&Gabbana an assertive personality, an unexpected spark of fiery pimiento essence adds a red-hot touch of heat.

Buy now: £50 from Moonpig

Paul Smith Extreme Aftershave

Paul Smith aftershave. Picture: Paul Smith/Amazon

A unique fragrance that's woody, spicy, and unexpected - daringly bold like the signature stripes that decorate the sides of the bottle and the box.

Buy now: £13.99 from Paul Smith

Floris London 100ml Eau De Toilette

Floris London 100ml Eau De Toilette. Picture: House Of Bruar/Floris

According to its description, this light spray 'dries quickly on the skin leaving a lingering aroma full of depth and zest that lasts all day long'.

Buy now: £80 from House of Bruar

Eau de Parfum Orange Blossom

Eau de Parfum Orange Blossom. Picture: The Organic Pharmacy

Orange blossom opens with Brazilian tangerine, green mandarin and sweet orange moving to heart of appealing Moroccan orange blossom and a lingering hint of rosewood.

Buy now: £150 from The Organic Pharmacy

Saint Lucia Eau de Parfum

Saint Lucia Eau de Parfum. Picture: Hotel Chocolat

This fragrance encapsulates the vibrancy and joy of the Caribbean island, embracing its abundance of aromatic lemongrass and zesty pink grapefruit.

Buy now: £28 from Hotel Chocolat

Miller Harris Peau Santal

Miller Harris Peau Santal. Picture: Miller Harris

This beautiful scent has frankincense with a kick of pink pepper helps to spice things up, as well as creamy sandalwood, cashmere woods and vanilla.

Buy now: £115 from Miller Harris

BOSS Bottled Infinite Eau de Parfum

BOSS Bottled Infinite Eau de Parfum. Picture: Amazon/Hugo Boss

BOSS Bottled Infinite is an energizing and sensual perfume that combines the freshness of citrus notes and the intensity of aromatic, woody notes.

Buy now: £45 from Amazon

Joop! Jump Eau de Toilette

Joop! Jump Eau de Toilette. Picture: Amazon/Joop!

JOOP! Jump is a fresh, aromatic-fougère aftershave fragrance for men with fragrant Rosemary, aromatic Caraway and zesty Grapefruit combine to create a fresh opening when first sprayed.

Buy now: £17.48 from Amazon