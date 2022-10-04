Christmas gift guide 2022: What to buy your brother and sister this year
4 October 2022, 15:24 | Updated: 4 October 2022, 15:42
What to buy your brothers and sisters for Christmas this year, including hampers, jewellery and technology.
All of these products were independently selected by Heart’s digital editorial team.
It’s almost Christmas, which means it's time to sit down on the sofa with a cup of hot chocolate and a festive film.
But it also means we need to start thinking about what to get our loved ones for the big day.
That said, we’ve come up with the ultimate gift guide for your brothers and sisters this year.
Remington hot brush
The PROluxe You Adaptive Hot Brush is the ultimate styling and finishing tool, giving you volume and bounce.
the Adaptive Hot Brush also features StyleAdapt™ Technology, which consistently monitors and optimizes its heat output for salon-worthy styles.
Beer Hamper
Salcombe Brewery Co.'s Beer Hampers make the perfect Christmas gift for any beer-loving siblings.
Starting from £19.99 and available for nationwide delivery, they are packed with beer, snacks, glasses and everything you need for a quiet night in!
Buy now: From £19.99 from Salcombe Brewery Co
Nail varnish
For your nail-varnish loving sibling, why not get then this ultra-glossy, hard-shell finish varnish.
Using Chocolate Browns to Deep Mahogany shades, followed by a top shine topcoat to finish the look, you’ll be giving them the gift of perfect winter nails…
Perfume
Ghost Deep Night is an oriental vanilla fragrance that is described as 'sensual and passionate'.
Buy now: £25.99 from The Perfume Shop
Aftershave
Treat your sibling to an incredible smelling cologne this Christmas.
Hugo Boss has Top Notes of grapefruit, lemon, mandarin, pepper and green, as well as woody and musky base notes.
Buy now: £58 from The Perfume Shop
Speaker
Your sibling can enjoy their favourite tunes anywhere with the Sony SRS-XB13 Portable Bluetooth Speaker.
It's small and light enough to throw in your bag without weighing you down and it is also waterproof and dustproof.
Christmas outfit
If your sibling is into their fashion, why not get them the perfect winter outfit.
River Island has plenty of festive season looks, including this printed zip up top and faux leather trousers.
Buy now: Trousers £37 and printed top £37 from River Island
Weighted Blanket
As the weather gets even colder, your sibling will definitely appreciate a Weighted Adults Blanket filled with glass microbeads.
These create a gentle pressure over the body, giving the sensation of being hugged, enhancing relaxation, calm and restfulness.
Phone charger
PowerPic mod's unique charging frame is the perfect gift for your tech-loving brother or sister.
It can be positioned vertically or horizontally and is a blank canvas that can be personalised with your favourite print or photo.
Gift box
This gorgeous box includes a rustic half glazed mug perfect for a morning coffee, as well as a rustic half glazed bud vase perfect for a singular flower.
It also has a Bergamot, Coconut and Orange candle scent, making it the perfect relaxation gift for your sibling this festive season.
Buy now: £28 from Walter & May
Streaming bar
The Roku Streambar has brilliant 4K picture where you can stream movies and TV shows in HD, 4K, and 4K HDR picture quality.
It also has advanced audio engineering, easily accessible sound setting and Bluetooth so you can stream music from your phone.
Buy now: £129.99 from Argos, Very, Curry’s PC World and Amazon.
Hair serum
Time To Shine Mirror Mirror Shine Serum has clever, shine-enhancing ingredients such as argan oil work hard to moisturise while adding softness and shine.
It will leave your brother or sister's hair feeling soft and hydrated with a seriously sleek finish.
Buy now: £22 from Percy and Reed
Personalised Marmite
These personalised jars are perfect for the Marmite lover in your life.
Rich in B vitamins, suitable for vegan diets and with no added sugar, Marmite yeast extract makes for a great start to your day.
Smart watch
For whatever movement you enjoy, this watch will help you to keep an eye on your heart rate and has a sleep monitor.
Hamper
This Hamper is full of savoury nibbles and snacks and four types of sweet treat.
Gourmet truffle flavour crisps, melt in the mouth biscuits and spicy Bombay mix, all delicious with the delicious wine.
Buy now: £55 from Hampers.co.uk
Jewellery Case
Your sibling can keep their jewellery safe with this vegan friendly case!
Ideal for a bag or luggage and it will help your brother or sister keep all their most precious piece organised.
Buy now: £22.99 from Prezzybox
Loo roll
It's not exactly a traditional Christmas gift, but this toilet paper is the perfect fun gift for your eco-conscious sibling.
Made from bamboo, a sustainable, fast growing material that quickly renews itself, Who Gives A C***'s Premium TP is the luxuriously soft and ultra-strong roll that helps combat climate change.
They also come in beautiful Amazon designs that will look beautiful in any bathroom.
Wallet with stand
The CLCKR Wallet with built in Stand and Grip is the perfect all-round accessory for your brother or sisters device.
The Wallet slides down providing space for up to 3 cards and closes securely so you know the cards aren’t going anywhere.
Champagne & Glasses Gift Set
This gift is perfect for your stylish and sophisticated sibling.
If you want to give them a real treat, this champagne is said to have 'light citrus and brioche characters'.