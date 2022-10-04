Christmas gift guide 2022: What to buy your brother and sister this year

Here's what to get your siblings for Christmas. Picture: Getty Images/Marmite/Curry's/Sony/Roku/Ghost/The Perfume Shop/Slumerdown/Percy & Reed

What to buy your brothers and sisters for Christmas this year, including hampers, jewellery and technology.

It’s almost Christmas, which means it's time to sit down on the sofa with a cup of hot chocolate and a festive film.

But it also means we need to start thinking about what to get our loved ones for the big day.

That said, we’ve come up with the ultimate gift guide for your brothers and sisters this year.

Remington hot brush

Remington Hot Brush. Picture: Remington

The PROluxe You Adaptive Hot Brush is the ultimate styling and finishing tool, giving you volume and bounce.

the Adaptive Hot Brush also features StyleAdapt™ Technology, which consistently monitors and optimizes its heat output for salon-worthy styles.

Buy now: £69.99 from Boots

Beer Hamper

Salcombe Brewery Co.'s Beer Hampers. Picture: Salcombe Brewery Co.

Salcombe Brewery Co.'s Beer Hampers make the perfect Christmas gift for any beer-loving siblings.

Starting from £19.99 and available for nationwide delivery, they are packed with beer, snacks, glasses and everything you need for a quiet night in!

Buy now: From £19.99 from Salcombe Brewery Co

Nail varnish

Orly nail polish. Picture: Orly

For your nail-varnish loving sibling, why not get then this ultra-glossy, hard-shell finish varnish.

Using Chocolate Browns to Deep Mahogany shades, followed by a top shine topcoat to finish the look, you’ll be giving them the gift of perfect winter nails…

Buy now: £13.50 from Orly

Perfume

Ghost Deep Night. Picture: The Perfume Shop/Ghost

Ghost Deep Night is an oriental vanilla fragrance that is described as 'sensual and passionate'.

Buy now: £25.99 from The Perfume Shop

Aftershave

Hugo Boss. Picture: The Perfume Shop

Treat your sibling to an incredible smelling cologne this Christmas.

Hugo Boss has Top Notes of grapefruit, lemon, mandarin, pepper and green, as well as woody and musky base notes.

Buy now: £58 from The Perfume Shop

Speaker

Sony portable speaker. Picture: Sony/Curry's

Your sibling can enjoy their favourite tunes anywhere with the Sony SRS-XB13 Portable Bluetooth Speaker.

It's small and light enough to throw in your bag without weighing you down and it is also waterproof and dustproof.

Buy now: £45 from Curry's

Christmas outfit

Black Printed Zip-Up Top. Picture: River Island

Leather-look black trousers. Picture: River Island

If your sibling is into their fashion, why not get them the perfect winter outfit.

River Island has plenty of festive season looks, including this printed zip up top and faux leather trousers.

Buy now: Trousers £37 and printed top £37 from River Island

Weighted Blanket

Slumberdown weighted blanket. Picture: Slumberdown

As the weather gets even colder, your sibling will definitely appreciate a Weighted Adults Blanket filled with glass microbeads.

These create a gentle pressure over the body, giving the sensation of being hugged, enhancing relaxation, calm and restfulness.

Buy now: £54 from Argos

Phone charger

Twelve South PowerPic Mod. Picture: Twelve South PowerPic Mod

PowerPic mod's unique charging frame is the perfect gift for your tech-loving brother or sister.

It can be positioned vertically or horizontally and is a blank canvas that can be personalised with your favourite print or photo.

Buy now: £54.95 from Amazon

Gift box

Contemplation box. Picture: Walter & May

This gorgeous box includes a rustic half glazed mug perfect for a morning coffee, as well as a rustic half glazed bud vase perfect for a singular flower.

It also has a Bergamot, Coconut and Orange candle scent, making it the perfect relaxation gift for your sibling this festive season.

Buy now: £28 from Walter & May

Streaming bar

Roku Streambar. Picture: Roku

The Roku Streambar has brilliant 4K picture where you can stream movies and TV shows in HD, 4K, and 4K HDR picture quality.

It also has advanced audio engineering, easily accessible sound setting and Bluetooth so you can stream music from your phone.

Buy now: £129.99 from Argos, Very, Curry’s PC World and Amazon.

Hair serum

Percy and Reed Shine Serum. Picture: Percy & Reed

Time To Shine Mirror Mirror Shine Serum has clever, shine-enhancing ingredients such as argan oil work hard to moisturise while adding softness and shine.

It will leave your brother or sister's hair feeling soft and hydrated with a seriously sleek finish.

Buy now: £22 from Percy and Reed

Personalised Marmite

Personalised Marmite. Picture: Marmite

These personalised jars are perfect for the Marmite lover in your life.

Rich in B vitamins, suitable for vegan diets and with no added sugar, Marmite yeast extract makes for a great start to your day.

Buy now: £9.99 from Marmite

Smart watch

GOJI GSMTWRG20 Smart Watch. Picture: GOJI/Curry's

For whatever movement you enjoy, this watch will help you to keep an eye on your heart rate and has a sleep monitor.

Buy now: £99.99 from Curry's

Hamper

Ruby hamper. Picture: Hampers.co.uk

This Hamper is full of savoury nibbles and snacks and four types of sweet treat.

Gourmet truffle flavour crisps, melt in the mouth biscuits and spicy Bombay mix, all delicious with the delicious wine.

Buy now: £55 from Hampers.co.uk

Jewellery Case

Jewellery case. Picture: Prezzybox

Your sibling can keep their jewellery safe with this vegan friendly case!

Ideal for a bag or luggage and it will help your brother or sister keep all their most precious piece organised.

Buy now: £22.99 from Prezzybox

Loo roll

Who gives a c***. Picture: Who gives a c***

It's not exactly a traditional Christmas gift, but this toilet paper is the perfect fun gift for your eco-conscious sibling.

Made from bamboo, a sustainable, fast growing material that quickly renews itself, Who Gives A C***'s Premium TP is the luxuriously soft and ultra-strong roll that helps combat climate change.

They also come in beautiful Amazon designs that will look beautiful in any bathroom.

Find out more here

Wallet with stand

Wallet with built in Stand and Grip. Picture: CLCKR

The CLCKR Wallet with built in Stand and Grip is the perfect all-round accessory for your brother or sisters device.

The Wallet slides down providing space for up to 3 cards and closes securely so you know the cards aren’t going anywhere.

Buy now: £19.99 from CLCKR

Champagne & Glasses Gift Set

Taittinger Brut NV Champagne & Glasses Gift Set. Picture: Taittinger Brut/John Lewis

This gift is perfect for your stylish and sophisticated sibling.

If you want to give them a real treat, this champagne is said to have 'light citrus and brioche characters'.

Buy now: £60 from John Lewis