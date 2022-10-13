Christmas gift guide: What to buy your parents this festive season

13 October 2022, 13:53 | Updated: 13 October 2022, 14:25

Here's what to get your parents for Christmas
Here's what to get your parents for Christmas. Picture: The Perfume Shop/Cewe/Pour Moi/Russell Hobs/Nicky Clarke/The Butterfly Cannon

What to get your mum and dad for Christmas including tech, beauty and foodie gifts!

All of these products were independently selected by Heart’s digital editorial team.

It’s that time of year again when you might be wondering what to get your nearest and dearest for Christmas.

But if you need some festive inspiration for your mum, dad or the parental figure in your life - we've got you covered.

Check out our list of Christmas gifts for your parents here...

Hot air brush

Nicky Clarke Hot Air Brush
Nicky Clarke Hot Air Brush. Picture: Nicky Clarke

For the hair enthusiast in your life, the Frizz control hot air styler uses the latest in Ionic technology to give you salon smooth hair at home.

With four attachments it's a must-have styler suitable for all hair types and creates bouncy volume and beautiful waves with the large and small brushes.

Buy now: £49.99 from Nicky Clarke

Aftershave

Calvin Klein Defy aftershave
Calvin Klein Defy aftershave. Picture: Calvin Klein/The Perfume Shop

Calvin Klein Defy is a daring contrast of invigorating freshness and powerful woods.

The description reads: "For the modern person who breaks boundaries while exploring their authentic truths and the contrasts within."

Buy now: £50 from The Perfume Shop

Perfume

Armani Because It's You
Armani Because It's You. Picture: Armani/The Perfume Shop

The new perfume by Emporio Armani, Because It’s You is a 'happy, delicious and sparkling' perfume.

It's inspired by a personal love story brought to life through by Paul and Laura through a cinematic series of films.

Buy now: £46.99 from The Perfume Shop

PJs

Pour Moi PJ set
Pour Moi PJ set. Picture: Pour Moi

Your parents can slumber in style in our super Cosy Check Pyjama Set.

Featuring beautifully soft brushed cotton fabric, this set is both comfortable and stylish and perfect for the winter months.

Buy now: £45 from Pour Moi

Kettle

Russell Hobbs kettle
Russell Hobbs kettle. Picture: Russell Hobbs

If your parents are brew lovers, why not get them ‘The Tea Maker’.

The Russell Hobbs Purity Kettle has a clever BRITA filter allows the full flavour of tea to shine through giving you the best tasting hot drinks - every tea lover’s dream!

Buy now: £42 from Argos

Make up brushes

Dose of lashes brushes
Dose of lashes brushes. Picture: Dose of lashes

For your make-up loving parent, this 10 piece set has got them covered including all the essential brushes they'll need to create the perfect look.

Buy now: £40 from Dose of Lashes

Christmas outfit

Trousers by River Island
Trousers by River Island. Picture: River Island

For your fashion-loving parents, why not deck them out in a brand new outfit this Christmas.

These printed trousers from River Island are the perfect statement piece for any festive party.

Buy now: £40 from River Island

Photo calendar

Photo calendar
Photo calendar. Picture: Cewe

For a gift your parents can appreciate all year round, a personalised photo calendar is the perfect choice.

Every month throughout the new year they’ll be reminded of a happy memory, helping to brighten up their workspace or keep a busy home life organised.

Buy now: £19.99 from Cewe

Theatre tickets

The Lion King theatre tickets
The Lion King theatre tickets. Picture: Red Letter Days

If your mum or dad are musical fans, you could get theatre tickets for two to Disney's The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre.

It's an award-winning musical with many years of success and provides the perfect day out for your parents.

Find out more on Red Letter Days here.

Meal out

Maddox Tavern meal for two
Maddox Tavern meal for two. Picture: Red Letter Days

For the foodies in your life, why not treat them to a meal out? Red Letter Days has plenty of deals for all budgets including a three-course dinner for two at Maddox Tavern in Mayfair.

Your parents can enjoy a glass of prosecco each and admire the historic venue.

There are also plenty of other deals all over the UK - you can find out more here.

