Christmas hampers 2021: Vegan, seafood, chocolate, cheese and bakery foodie gifts

Sending a hamper full of festive goodies can be a great gift for loved ones you can't see. Picture: Alamy

By Heart reporter

If you've got loved ones you can't get to over Christmas, why not send them a festive hamper packed with their favourite foods - and a few delicious treats...

Dine In Italian Goodness

This box is packed with delicious Italian cupboard staples - and wine. Picture: Sacla

Who doesn't love a big bowl of pesto pasta and a glass of wine - especially when it's cold! Gift the best of Italy's food and drink with this packed gift box.

It includes:

2 x Penne Pasta 500g by Martelli

2 x Sacla' Whole Cherry Tomato with Parmesan 350g

2 x Sacla' Classic Basil Pesto 190g

1 x Sicilian Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500ml by Arké Olio

1 x Boeri Cherry Liquers 200g by D. Barbero

1 x Jellies in Pastel Unicorn Carousel Tin 150g by Leone

1 x Pinot Grigio delle Venezia DOC 2019 75cl by Sentito

1 x Merlot del Veneto 75cl by Ardesia

Where to buy: Sacla, £75

Godminster Grazing Goodness

These cheeses are made in the heart of Somerset's cheddar country. Picture: Godminster

This delicious hamper is packed full of all you need to make the perfect cheeseboard.

It includes:

A 200g Vintage Organic Cheddar

A 200g Oak-Smoked Vintage Organic Cheddar

A 200g Black Truffle Vintage Organic Cheddar

1 x 80g Godminster Golden Honey and Oat Biscuits

110g jar of Godminster Beetroot & Apple Chutney

1 x 65g pouch of Mr Filbert’s Lemon & Oregano Olives

1 x 150g jar of Olives Et Al Chipotle Smoky Chilli Nuts

Where to buy: Godminster, £35

Santa's Little Hamper

The star of this hamper are the Lola's brownies. Picture: Lola's Cupcakes

This impressive hamper contains six Belgian chocolate brownies, two freshly baked Mince Pies, a Black Bomber cheese, chutney, sparklers, two Christmas crackers, a small bouquet of flowers and a bottle of Seedlip non alcoholic gin.

And best of all, it can be sent in the post!

Where to buy: Lola's Cupcakes. £54.99

Vegan cheese and chocolate hamper

This hamper is packed with all the typical Christmas treats - but vegan. Picture: Veo World

This hamper is packed with glorious goodies like cheese, chocolate and chutney - and they're all vegan friendly.

Each hamper contains:

7 x Honestly Tasty Cheeses 2 x Shamembert (160g) 2 x Veganzola - Blue (100g) 1 x Bree (130g) 1 x Herbi (115g) 1 x Ched Spread (125g)

1 x Honestly Tasty Porcini Spread (125g)

1 x Rubies in The Rubble Christmas Relish - Apple & Cranberry (200g)

1 x Peters Yard Sea Salt Sourdough Flatbreads OR Erbology Gluten Free Crackers

2 x Love Cocoa's Christmas Chocolates Love Cocoa Vegan Hot Chocolate Dark Buttons (200g) Lova Cocoa Vegan Dark Truffles (150g)

1 x H!P Gingerbread Oat Milk Chocolate Bar (70g)

Pre-order now for delivery on the 20th and 21st December.

Where to buy: VeoWorld, £75

'Build Your Own' Chocolate Hamper

You can select which luxury chocolate products you want to send. Picture: Chococo

Thrill a chocoholic in your life with a bespoke hamper packed with chocolatey treats you know they'll love.

Choose from Chococo's huge range to select..

1 box of 9 handcrafted chocolates

1 treats-filled carton

1 pack of hand-cut studded slabs

1 pure origin or studded mini bar

1 tub of single origin chocolate drops

And it'll be sent to you ready to give in a stylish (and recyclable) gift bag.

Where to buy: Chococo, £35



Luxury Celebration Box

This seafood box is enough to serve four people. Picture: Copper Bay Seafood

Welsh fish wholesaler Copper Bay Seafood offer a variety of hampers perfect for sharing during the Christmas period - or the big day itself!

The hamper above includes:

1x Cooked Lobster

1x Devon Dressed Crab

10x Green Lipped Mussels

10x Large Cooked Crevettes

10x Shell on Prawns

10x Macrae Ocean Sticks

10 x Ocean Pinkies

Caviar

Smoked Salmon

4 x Rollmops (pickled herring fillets)

Where to buy: Copper Bay Seafood, £60.50

The Welsh Wine & Cheese Connoseur's Hamper

Give the taste of Wales this Christmas. Picture: Welsh Cheese Company

This hamper stars one of Wales’ finest wines, Montgomery Vineyard’s Rondo, a rich and fruity red from the rolling hills of Powys with aromas of blackcurrant and cherry, with beautifully smooth tannins.

Alongside it in the hamper are four sophisticated cheeses that compliment it perfectly. The rind-washed Golden Cenarth from Carmarthenshire, the mature Caws Teifi and Smoked Caerffili from Ceredigion and the gorgeously creamy Mon Las blue from Anglesey.

There are also two Welsh chutneys, and it's all beautifully presented in a 16 inch wicker hamper.

Where to buy: Welsh Cheese Company, £79.40

Christmas Afternoon Tea Hamper

This hamper is packed with tasty festive goods from Cutter and Squidge's bakery. Picture: Cutter and Squidge's bakery

Make the lazy days between Christmas and New Year more exciting by gifting your loved ones all they need to enjoy a Christmas Afternoon Tea.

Each hamper contains:

1x Vegan Gingerbread Cake

2x Gingerbread Loaves with toffee glaze

1x box of mince pies

2x pot of Roddas clotted cream

1x jar of strawberry jam

4x buttery scones

1x pack of chocolate shortbread

1x box of 6 hazelnut vegan truffles

1x tea towel

1x box of premium English breakfast tea

2x mini Prosecco

Where to buy: Cutter and Squidge, £89.99

Exotic fruit hamper

These hampers are packed full of exotic fruits. Picture: Turnips

This hamper is filled with the best quality sweet treats and hard to find fruit selected by the team at acclaimed London restaurant Turnips with Tomas Lidakevicius.

Each hamper contains:

Leafy lychee La reunion

Mango Kent Peru

Tout Miel Clementines

Victoria pineapples

Vassout apple/pears

Sicilian Unwaxed lemon/limes

Pomegranate

Mangosteen

Piel De Sappo Melon (Christmas Melon)

Vietnamese Passion Fruit

Kumquat

Dragon Fruit

Pate de fruits (selection)

Maron Glace

Dried Fruit Selection

Mediant Chocolate Orange sticks

There's also the option to add on a bottle of English sparkling wine from Chapel Hill.

Where to buy: In store at Borough Market and online, £100

Vegan cosy Christmas hamper

This vegan hamper is full of festive goodies. Picture: Lele's

Available from Lele’s, a cosy plant-based bakery in Hackney, this hamper includes a bag of Amaretti, Lemon Shortbread, Mince Pies, Mini Cherry and Chocolate Brownies, a Vegan Cake mix and one little bag of Christmas sprinkle to decorate whatever you will make using the vegan cake mixes.

If you're sending it as a gift, it comes with a free Christmas card to include with the box.

Where to buy: www.leleslondon.com, £29

Charles Artisan Bread

This hamper celebrates other east London producers. Picture: Charles Artisan Bread

The popular east London micro-bakery's indulgent Christmas hamper is filled with local delicatessen, including in-house fresh loafs, biscuits, shortbreads granola, jam, honey, vegan 'Zalmon' and sweets.

Where to buy: Charles Artisan Bread, £40