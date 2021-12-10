Christmas gifting for boys aged 6 - 13: Gaming gear, go karts, gadgets and more perfect present ideas

We've got some brilliant gift ideas for tricky-to-buy for boys. Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

Stuck for ideas what to buy your son, nephew or other little man in your life? Our 2021 Christmas gift guide brings together some of the best present ideas for boys aged 6 to 13...

Mould and Paint Dinosaur

This kit will keep them entertained for hours. Picture: toysandbears.com

Design 12 dinosaurs straight from the Jurassic era; pick triceratops, stegosaurus or even a scary T-Rex and turn them into fun magnets or badges!

Glow in the dark paint means that they'll be able to admire their handiwork even as they're nodding off.

Where to buy: toysandbears.com, £12.99

Buff Kids Knitted Kat

This cute hat will delight boys of all ages. Picture: Charles Clinkard

This adorable bear beanie with ears is perfect for kids, and as the weather seems to get colder by the day, the cosy hat will be used and appreciated right away!

It's made from a acrylic and is one size fits all.

Where to buy: Charles Clinkard, £16.95

KLIKBOT Zanimation Studio

Using the free StikBot Studio mobile app, kids can send their KLIKBOT figures on all sorts of amazing adventures, and then share the videos with pals on and offline.

The Zanimation kit features a KLIKBOT figure, and a vehicle which transforms from a racer to a rocket glider.

With interchangeable pieces, articulating limbs and accessories, your KLIKBOT is ready to travel the universe and go on any adventure you can imagine!

The green/blue screen allows kids to upload their own background images or use backgrounds included in the app, and to help with filming, the kit Includes a phone tripod.

Where to buy: Bright Minds, £17.99

Gaming keyboard and mouse

This kit has all a serious gamer needs in one box. Picture: Trust

If you’ve got a little gamer to buy for, ignore the urge to splurge your hard-earned cash on Robux and treat them to something they’ll use all the time.

This 4-in-1 gaming bundle from Trust has everything they need to create a complete gaming set-up - a comfortable headset with built in microphone, illuminated keyboard, optical mouse and non-slip mousepad.

They work with PCs, laptops and PlayStation or Xbox consoles and are ready to just plug in and play.

Where to buy: Smyths, £49.99

Crazy Cart Shift

Kids aged 6+ of all skill levels will LOVE to drive, spin, and drift on this new ride on from Razor, the UK's #1 brand in wheeled action sports.

Adults can be reassured that safety is paramount, and a hidden top speed control switch allows parents to select the appropriate maximum speed for their child from 2.5 mph for beginners and younger drivers or 8 mph for the full Crazy Cart Shift experience.

Its lightweight but sturdy frame is powered by Razor's Power Core hub motor technology and a rechargeable 12V sealed lead-acid battery. Furthermore, its simplified drift system automatically engages rear end drifts so that drivers can keep both hands on the wheel at all times while focusing on steering and throttle control – just like the professionals!

Where to buy: Argos, £249

Retro popcorn maker

This popcorn maker will be useful for movie nights or for just hanging out after school. Picture: Von Haus

This retro popcorn maker features six cinema-style popcorn boxes with vintage-style design and a hot air circulation system.

It’s got all you need to bring the cinema right to your sofa, or to munch on while playing Xbox with mates.



Where to buy: Von Haus, £24.99

Banjo Robinson subscription

There are multiple gift packages available. Picture: Banjo Robinson

Spark a love of writing with this brilliant subscription service where kids get regular letters from a friendly cat called Banjo Robinson, sparkling a love for reading and writing that will last for life.

Aimed at kids aged 5+, they'll receive personalised letters in the post from him updating them on his globetrotting adventures!

There's also a Banjo Robinson themed 2022 journal for kids to fill in throughout the year.

Where to buy: Banjo Robinson, prices start from £15.99



Xplora XGO2 Android children’s smart watch

The Xplora XGO2 is an affordable and GDPR compliant ideal first phone for children aged 5-12 - with no social media functionality and a "school mode".

Running on Android 4.4 with a 1.4” capacitive touch colour LCD screen, children can make and receive voice calls only from pre-saved numbers (approved on a parent's app), so they can communicate with friends or family only.

It features a GPS tracker, pedometer, a 0.3-megapixel camera and 4GB storage and as well as many features that are designed to keep kids safe whilst being online, an emergency SOS button can be pressed by the child if needed and will notify their emergency contacts of their location.

And, last but not least, it's a digital watch!

Where to buy: Amazon, £89.99

SpyX Wrist Talkies

Kids will love playing James Bond with these wrist walkie talkies. Picture: Spy X

SpyX Wrist Talkies let you talk to fellow agents even when on the go (or in the garden or somewhere else in the house!).

These hands-free wrist walkie talkies are disguised as digital watches and have a range of up to 60m.

Talk live via the push-to-talk button using the built-in microphone and speaker or or send a Morse code message.

Where to buy: Amazon, £18.99