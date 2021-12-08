Christmas Gift Guide 2021: what to buy your dad this year

What to buy your dad for Christmas this year. Picture: Getty/various

The best gifts to buy for your dad for Christmas 2021 - from SodaStream to Amazon Alexa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We can't believe how quickly it's come around, but Christmas is now almost upon us.

While many of us are guilty of waiting until it's pretty much Christmas Eve to start shopping, it's now the perfect time to start thinking about what you're buying your loved ones this year.

If you're looking for some inspiration on what to buy your dad, here are our picks of the best gifts for 2021.

SodaStream

SodaStream Genesis Sparkling Water Maker Machine. Picture: SodaStream

If SodaStream isn't yet on your radar, we recommend trying it out, pronto.

The clever machine turns normal tap water into sparkling water in seconds, meaning you could save huge amounts on buying it in bottles from the shop.

Using a SodaStream could be way more environmentally-friendly, too, as it will save you using up plastic bottles.

RRP: £99.99

Click here to buy.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen). Picture: Amazon

An Amazon Alexa is an ideal gift for any tech-loving dad, and the new Echo Show 8 is sure to be a hit.

It comes complete with the Alexa technology we know and love, as well as an eight-inch HD touch-screen.

As well as using your voice to set reminders and get information, you can also use the screen to watch your favourite shows and films.

RRP: £142.98

Click here to buy.

Handheld Percussion Muscle Massager

Handheld Percussion Muscle Massager. Picture: RENPHO

A perfect gift for the active dad, looking for some help in recovery. The upgraded R3 Powerful Massage Gun is equipped with 16.8V brushless motor, which can reach 1800 to 3200rpm/min, available for different muscle groups, aiding in sore muscle relief, relax and shape different body muscle parts.

It's extremely portable too, with no need to carry the charging cable anywhere when they travel! This type C charging port can be charged with most popular type c cable by regular phone adapter or 5V/2A adapter such as a power bank.

RRP: £119.99

Click here to buy

CONFIDENT? board game

CONFIDENT? board game. Picture: Amazon

We all know that playing board games is a great way to bond with the family during the festive season, but many of us may be getting tired of the old classics.

Luckily, Amazon have launched a brand-new game called Confident?, which is their first ever certified carbon neutral board game.

The game requires you to answer questions with numerical answers (eg How many episodes of Friends are there?), and the person who guesses closely gets the most points.

RRP: £22.99

Click here to buy.

The Wine Society's festive gifts

Vegan Christmas Case. Picture: The Wine Society

If you're dad's a wine-lover, a festive gift from The Wine Society is sure to be a huge hit.

They offer a range of gifts to suit different budgets and styles, and we're a big fan of the Vegan Wine Case - perfect for anyone trying out Veganuary in the new year.

RRP: £59

Click here to buy.



Nespresso Coffee Machine

Nespresso Coffee Machine. Picture: Nespresso

A Nespresso Coffee Machine is sure to be a huge hit with any coffee-loving dad.

This model creates five different sizes - Alto, Mug, Gran Lungo, Double Espresso, and Espresso - and creates the perfect size every time.

RRP: £189.99

Click here to buy.

LoveRaw Ultimate MegaMix

LoveRaw Mega Mix. Picture: LoveRaw

As far as Christmas presents go, it's pretty much impossible to go wrong with chocolate - and sweet gifts don't get much better than this incredible set from LoveRaw.

The vegan company create chocolate that arguably tastes better than traditional dairy versions, and their Ultimate Mega Mix comes complete with 44 bars including LoveRaw M:lk Choc Bars, Butter Cups, and the Cre&m Wafer Bar.

RRP: £71.99

Click here to buy.

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring Video Doorbells have soared in popularity, as they allow you to easily monitor who is at your door.

The most affordable of the products, the Ring Video Doorbell, includes Live Video, Two-Way Talk and Advanced Motion Detection.

RRP: £49.99

Click here to buy.