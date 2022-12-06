Kids have days left to send letters to Santa in order to get a reply

6 December 2022

Kids don't have long to send off their Santa letters
Kids don't have long to send off their Santa letters. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

Parents have been warned that they've got less than a week to get their children to write a letter to Santa if they want a reply.

With the festive season well and truly upon us, you might be struggling to get your kids to write their Christmas lists.

But now parents are being warned they only have a few days left if they want a personalised response to their letters.

This year, Royal Mail and Hallmark have teamed up to respond to children, but the deadline is coming up very soon.

Anyone who wants a message from the big man himself will have to post their lists by Friday 9th December.

Your letters to Santa have a deadline
Your letters to Santa have a deadline. Picture: Getty Images

How to get a reply from Santa

If children want responses to their lists, they must send their letters to:

Santa/Father Christmas

Santa's Grotto

Reindeerland

XM4 5HQ

They must also include their ull name and address on the envelope clearly, so that Santa is able to respond to them directly.

A message from Santa on the Royal Mail website states: “Are you looking forward to Christmas this year? I certainly am! Christmas is a very exciting but busy time for me.

The Royal Mail has set a deadline on Santa letters
The Royal Mail has set a deadline on Santa letters. Picture: Getty Images

“The elves are busy making toys. The reindeer are practising their sleigh runs. And I'm busy preparing my list of who's been good.

“I will be getting my sleigh ready for the long journey on Christmas Eve. In between I will try and reply to as many of you as possible.”

Santa also kindly says: "Make sure you remember my mince pie and Rudolph's carrot!"

Families are being warned to send their letters out as soon as possible as it is so busy at the moment and Royal Mail is striking.

You should get a response from Santa within 10 days of sending your letter.

If you miss the deadline, you can download the card he'll send to you on the Royal Mail website.

