Pet advent calendars, Christmas stockings and gift ideas for cats and dogs

We've got loads of ideas for purr-fect Christmas presents for your pets. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Gritt

If you love treating your pet like a member of the family, then you'll want them to feel included at Christmas, too.

We've picked out some of the best gifts, advent calendars, and special festive treats for your cat and dog.

Whether you want to spoil them rotten or give them something small, these will give you paws for thought...

Cats

From treats to toys, here's what your cat will want from Santa Paws. Picture: Alamy

Kong toys

Cats go mad for Kong catnip toys. Picture: Heart

Cats who love cat nip will love getting to grips with one of these Kong toys.

The Kong Turtle for Cats (£4.99) is a soft and cuddly plush catnip toys with a closable pouch to hold fresh catnip securely in place.

When the catnip scent starts to fade, simply add more fresh catnip for another round of fun!

If your cat loves to grab, kick and wrestle give them something to really get to grips with, a Kong Kickero.

Where to buy: All stocked by the PDSA Pet Store

Webbox

Your cat can enjoy the flavours of Christmas, too. Picture: Webbox

Webbox's Festive Cat Mousse contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, and is packed full of delicious meat.

Their turkey and cranberry flavoured meat and Lick-E-Lix treats are also perfect stocking fillers for fur babies.

Visit the Webbox site for more information.

Lily's Kitchen

Lily's Kitchen has an advent calendar and turkey dinner out for Christmas. Picture: Lily's Kitchen

Lily's Kitchen specialises in grain free pet food, and their Christmas Turkey and Ham feast is a delicious pate-style meat your cats will love to tuck in to.

Their advent calendar - which has several treats behind each window, making it ideal for multi-cat households - will also help your favourite feline get in the Christmas spirit with the rest of the family.

Cheshire & Wain collar

These bright collars are inspired by artist Louis Wain. Picture: Cheshire & Wain

Cheshire & Wain's new collection is a homage to the whimsical works of Victorian cat artist Louis Wain, and includes four vibrant, luxury leather collars, a hand-thrown porcelain bowl (£28) and four different art prints.

While your cat won't be fussed by the prints, they will definitely look very, very smart in the collars, and love the bowl (to be filled with food).

Where to buy: Cheshire & Wain, collars priced £55

Natural Instinct Cat Christmas Feast

This has subtle flavours of cranberry and sage. Picture: Natural Instinct

The festive Christmas Feast for cats includes British turkey with bone and liver, as well as the much-loved ‘taste of Christmas’, added cranberry powder and sage.

For added health benefits, this tasty meal also includes British flaxseed oil, brewer’s yeast and sea kelp.

Where to buy: Natural Instinct, 2x250g for £3.50, or 2x500g for £4.70

Christmas Crinkle Santa Hat Cat Tunnel

The perfect grotto for cats and kittens, whethr they want a snooze or they're overwhelmed with visitors and just need somewhere to hide and chill out.

Where to buy: Pets At Home, £10

Dogs

We've picked out some brilliant pet presents and festive treats. Picture: Alamy

Christmas Dog Advent Calendar

There are dog-friendly 'chocolates' behind each window. Picture: Pets At Home

The treats in this calendar are made from carob, which means they're dog friendly (unlike real chocolate).

Where to buy: Pets At Home, £2

Be:Loved

Be:Loved is all natural and uses family recipes. Picture: Be:Loved

This all-natural range of natural grooming products is lovingly made in the UK with sustainably sourced ingredients.

The inspiration for the Be:Loved range collection was an old farmhouse animal husbandry care book handed down through generations, packed full of natural recipes which have now been reimagined for today’s nature-loving dog owner.

From nose and paw balms to skin and fur oil and herbal shampoo bars, your pooch will smell and feel great.

Where to buy: Be: Loved, prices start £7.99

Luxury dog bed

This comfy bed comes in three sizes and five colours. Picture: Charley Chau

Treat your precious pooch to a luxurious dog bed filled with soft and cosy duck down.

The Ducky Dog Bed is available in three sizes and comes in five colours: Blush, China Gray, Dark Gray, Elephant and Fern.

The covers are machine washable, and the inner mattress can be used as a separate bed, perfect for taking with you on trips out of the house.

Where to buy: Charley Chau, £195

Bella and Duke

Bella and Duke sell raw food for dogs. Picture: Bella and Duke

Give your dog a Christmas dinner too with a turkey and cranberry meal from Bella and Duke.

Bella and Duke are raw food specialists, with the frozen meals needing to be thoroughly defrosted before serving.

They are also stocking an advent Calendar (£14.99) which includes chicken coins, chicken snow drops, duck snow drops and turkey stars.

Visit Bella and Duke for more information

Christmas bone biscuit

This biscuit is hand decorated. Picture: Ocado

This oven-baked biscuit bone is a crunchy wheat free biscuit dipped in dog-friendly yoghurt and then hand-decorated.

Where to buy: Ocado, £6.99



Elf Stripe Dog Jumper

Get your dog used to wearing jumpers by having them wear them little and often. Picture: Pets At Home

Where to buy: Pets At Home, £10 to £12 (S-XL)