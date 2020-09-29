These succulent Christmas Trees are the new festive trend everyone loves

29 September 2020

These succulent Christmas trees are so cute
These succulent Christmas trees are so cute. Picture: Etsy/Terracotta Corner
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

If you're looking to try something new with your Christmas decorations this year, look no further.

There's a new Christmas trend around, and if you're a plant lover, you'll love it just as much as we do.

You can now get your hands on a succulent Christmas tree, and they are beautiful.

Amanda Ryan is person behind the stunning creations, sold on Etsy shop Terracotta Corner.

Built up of around 25-50 succulents on each tree and at 13inches tall, they're the perfect way to bring your love of plants into the house during the festive period.

READ MORE: TV channel playing Christmas films 24/7 set to launch in the UK this month

The Aurora Succulent Tree is made up of around 25 succulents
The Aurora Succulent Tree is made up of around 25 succulents. Picture: Etsy/Terracotta Corner

You can choose between the Aurora Succulent Tree and the Alpine Succulent Tree, depending on your succulent preferences.

Both are just as beautiful as each other, and even come with a Christmas star on the top.

And it looks like shoppers can't get enough of them either, with five-star reviews across the board.

The Christmas trees are 13inches tall and made to order
The Christmas trees are 13inches tall and made to order. Picture: Etsy/Terracotta Corner

What is even better about these green festive pieces, it that once the succulents outgrow the tree, you can repot them and continue to enjoy them all year round.

If you want to go full-on succulent this Christmas, Terracotta Corner also sell wreaths adorned with Haworthia, Echeveria and Sedum.

The succulent Christmas trees are the perfect way to bring your love of plants inside this festive season
The succulent Christmas trees are the perfect way to bring your love of plants inside this festive season. Picture: Etsy/Terracotta Corner

In other Christmas decoration news, Asda are also selling an alternative Christmas Tree look.

The supermarket brand is now selling a rainbow coloured fake Christmas tree, perfect for people looking to add a pop of colour to their homes this Christmas.

However, the Asda Christmas tree is not everyone's cup of tea, with some comparing it to a 'feather duster' – we'll let you make your mind up.

READ NOW: Shoppers divided over rainbow Christmas Tree branded 'giant feather duster'

