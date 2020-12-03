Christmas whisky 2020: Best bottles to send as gifts or enjoy at home this winter

There are a lot of delicious whiskies available that make perfect presents. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

It's not only Santa who enjoys a splash of whisky at Christmas - treat your loved ones with one of these gorgeous bottles.

Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt Whisky

Enjoy this whisky over ice or mixed in to a cocktail. Picture: Rampur

Presented in a beautiful gift carton with a silk pouch, Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt Whisky is the perfect gift for whisky drinkers wishing to try something different and exciting.

Produced in India’s oldest distillery, located in the foothills of the Himalayas, this super premium whisky combines tradition with innovation.

It has delicate balsamic vanilla notes, and rich caramel, dried dark fruits and spiced tonality, making it just as delicious served neat or mixed in to an Old Fashioned.

Where to buy: The Whisky Exchange, £60

Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur

This award winning Irish Cream is a perfect treat for after Christmas dinner. Picture: Five Farms

Five Farms is crafted from single batches of fresh cream that are combined with premium Irish Whiskey within 48 hours of collection to become authentic Irish Cream Liqueur.

The cream is sourced entirely from five family-owned farms in County Cork, run by families that have a deep connection to the land and a passion for their craft.

In 2018, it was awarded the Chairman’s Trophy at the 2018 Ultimate Spirits Challenge, and was given the highest-ever score awarded to an Irish Cream Liqueur.

Where to buy: Stockists: Oddbins, £30

Cotswolds No 2 Whisky Amaro

This is a delicious after dinner digestif. Picture: Cotswolds Distillery

Just in time for Christmas, The Cotswolds Distillery has launched its second Amaro Whisky Liqueur expression, which has a a peated whisky twist.

The base for Cotswolds No 2 Whisky Amaro is Cotswolds Peated Cask Single Malt Whisky, to which a selection of botanicals including chamomile, citrus and herbs are added, resulting in a complex, herbaceous liqueur with notes of spice and a slightly bitter finish.

Where to buy: Cotswolds Distillery, £34.95

Seaweed& Aeons& Digging& Fire

This trendy bottle contains a smokey single malt. Picture: Seaweed& Aeons& Digging& Fire

This non-traditional 10-year-old Islay single malt is delicious neat, or mixed with soda as a smokey highball, or mixed in to a hot toddy.

The bold, yet simple, bottle is part of the brand's ethos to let the liquid speak for itself.

Where to buy: Masterofmalt.com, £32.95

Teeling Single Pot Still

Enjoy Irish Whiskey at its finest with this aromatic serve. Picture: Teeling Whiskey Company

Teeling Single Pot Still pays homage to the traditional Dublin style of Irish whiskey making.

At 46% ABV, aromas of hibiscus flowers on the nose combine with honeycomb, white grape and citrus. The palate begins with notes of white pepper leading to roasted peaches & baked biscuits and the finish is dry with hints of spice, roasted almonds and maple sugar.

Where to buy: Master of Malt, £49.95

Stauning Whisky

The Danish whisky was only released in the UK in November. Picture: Stauning Whisky

This premium whisky originates from Denmark's West Coat, and only made its UK debut in November.

It's a perfect winter warming drink to enjoy by the fire, and also an impressive and intriguing gift for whisky lovers and cocktail enthusiasts alike.

Where to buy: House of Malt, £54.95