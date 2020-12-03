Christmas whisky 2020: Best bottles to send as gifts or enjoy at home this winter

3 December 2020, 17:06 | Updated: 3 December 2020, 17:46

There are a lot of delicious whiskies available that make perfect presents
There are a lot of delicious whiskies available that make perfect presents. Picture: Getty
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

It's not only Santa who enjoys a splash of whisky at Christmas - treat your loved ones with one of these gorgeous bottles.

Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt Whisky

Enjoy this whisky over ice or mixed in to a cocktail
Enjoy this whisky over ice or mixed in to a cocktail. Picture: Rampur

Presented in a beautiful gift carton with a silk pouch, Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt Whisky is the perfect gift for whisky drinkers wishing to try something different and exciting.

Produced in India’s oldest distillery, located in the foothills of the Himalayas, this super premium whisky combines tradition with innovation.

It has delicate balsamic vanilla notes, and rich caramel, dried dark fruits and spiced tonality, making it just as delicious served neat or mixed in to an Old Fashioned.

Where to buy: The Whisky Exchange, £60

Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur

This award winning Irish Cream is a perfect treat for after Christmas dinner
This award winning Irish Cream is a perfect treat for after Christmas dinner. Picture: Five Farms

Five Farms is crafted from single batches of fresh cream that are combined with premium Irish Whiskey within 48 hours of collection to become authentic Irish Cream Liqueur.

The cream is sourced entirely from five family-owned farms in County Cork, run by families that have a deep connection to the land and a passion for their craft.

In 2018, it was awarded the Chairman’s Trophy at the 2018 Ultimate Spirits Challenge, and was given the highest-ever score awarded to an Irish Cream Liqueur.

Where to buy: Stockists: Oddbins, £30

Read more: How to make a Christmas bauble wreath for less than £12

Cotswolds No 2 Whisky Amaro

This is a delicious after dinner digestif
This is a delicious after dinner digestif. Picture: Cotswolds Distillery

Just in time for Christmas, The Cotswolds Distillery has launched its second Amaro Whisky Liqueur expression, which has a a peated whisky twist.

The base for Cotswolds No 2 Whisky Amaro is Cotswolds Peated Cask Single Malt Whisky, to which a selection of botanicals including chamomile, citrus and herbs are added, resulting in a complex, herbaceous liqueur with notes of spice and a slightly bitter finish.

Where to buy: Cotswolds Distillery, £34.95

Seaweed& Aeons& Digging& Fire

This trendy bottle contains a smokey single malt
This trendy bottle contains a smokey single malt. Picture: Seaweed& Aeons& Digging& Fire

This non-traditional 10-year-old Islay single malt is delicious neat, or mixed with soda as a smokey highball, or mixed in to a hot toddy.

The bold, yet simple, bottle is part of the brand's ethos to let the liquid speak for itself.

Where to buy: Masterofmalt.com, £32.95

Teeling Single Pot Still

Enjoy Irish Whiskey at its finest with this aromatic serve
Enjoy Irish Whiskey at its finest with this aromatic serve. Picture: Teeling Whiskey Company

Teeling Single Pot Still pays homage to the traditional Dublin style of Irish whiskey making.

At 46% ABV, aromas of hibiscus flowers on the nose combine with honeycomb, white grape and citrus. The palate begins with notes of white pepper leading to roasted peaches & baked biscuits and the finish is dry with hints of spice, roasted almonds and maple sugar.

Where to buy: Master of Malt, £49.95

Stauning Whisky

The Danish whisky was only released in the UK in November
The Danish whisky was only released in the UK in November. Picture: Stauning Whisky

This premium whisky originates from Denmark's West Coat, and only made its UK debut in November.

It's a perfect winter warming drink to enjoy by the fire, and also an impressive and intriguing gift for whisky lovers and cocktail enthusiasts alike.

Where to buy: House of Malt, £54.95

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Sorry cats, your bauble-chasing days are numbered

You can now buy a cat-proof Christmas tree designed to keep your baubles safe
The hack was shared to TikTok (left: stock image)

Ex-retail worker shares how to make fake Christmas trees look 'bigger and fuller'
bedding

You can now buy incredible glow in the dark bedding perfect for kids this Christmas
It's really trendy to have a bauble Christmas wreath in 2020, but they are pricey to buy

Christmas-mad mum reveals how to make £50 dupe of trendy £200 bauble wreath
Holly Willoughby's sequinned skirt is from Hobbs

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her sequinned skirt from Hobbs

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Ian Batholomew has opened up about his character Geoff

Coronation Street's Geoff teases shock aftermath of Yasmeen trial as he opens up about filming ‘intense’ courtroom scenes

TV & Movies

Here's the odds on who will win I'm A Celebrity

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2020?

TV & Movies

AJ Pritchard opened up about his nan dying

I'm A Celebrity's AJ Pritchard pays tribute to 'strong family' after his nan died

TV & Movies

Gossip Girl will not longer be on Netflix next year

Why is Gossip Girl leaving Netflix?

Netflix

David Beckham has been aged in a new campaign

Incredible moment David Beckham is aged by 30 years in charity video

Celebrities

The Masked Singer 2020 contestants

The Masked Singer UK characters unveiled - with hints about who they are

TV & Movies