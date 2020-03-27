The comfiest women's loungewear that's perfect for working from home

The best loungewear pieces to buy online now. Picture: Various

The best, most affordable and comfiest loungewear to wear while working from home.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced lockdown-style measures across the UK, and urged the UK public to stay at home to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Many Brits are now working from home, swapping our usual office wear for pyjamas and casual clothes.

Feeling good in the clothes you're dressed is essential for a positive WFH experience, meaning now is the perfect time to invest in loungewear that is both comfortable and suitable for the odd conference call.

A number of retailers have come to our rescue with their collections of affordable, comfortable and stylish loungewear - here are our picks of the best.

Dark Grey Jogger Knitted Loungewear. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing have slashed the prices of many of their loungewear sets, and this one is down from £28 to £20.

The style is simple and timeless - and you could definitely get away with wearing it during your daily exercise, too.

Click here to buy on PrettyLittleThing.

Grey Belted Hoodie. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

A classic grey hoodie is a wardrobe staple, and we love the belted element of this one.

It's reduced from £28 to £21 - so snap it up quick!

Click here to buy on PrettyLittleThing.

Lounge premium knitted lash plunge sweater & jogger with pockets. Picture: ASOS

If you're liable to spilling whole mugs of coffee down yourself while working (same), then this might not be one for you - but we love the fit and style of this white ASOS DESIGN set.

Click here to buy on ASOS.

lounge star print off shoulder long sleeve tee & legging set. Picture: ASOS

This set takes us back to our childhood in the best possible way, and we love the off-the-shoulder style.

Click here to buy on ASOS.

Alto Sweat. Picture: Umbro

Sportswear is ideal for both lounging round the house and popping to the shops, and this tracksuit from Umbro is both comfortable and high quality.

Click here to buy on Umbro.

Classico Crew Sweat. Picture: Umbro

A vintage-style sportswear jumper in a wardrobe staple, and we love the colour of this one.

Click here to buy on Umbro.

You've Met Your Match Knitted Lounge Set. Picture: Nasty Gal

Wide-leg styles are having a serious moment right now, and this set from Nasty Gal is reduced from £40 to £24.

Click here to buy on Select.

Grey Marl Sweatshirt and matching joggers. Picture: Select

We love the cropped and high waisted style of this tracksuit, and the set is an absolute bargain at just over £20.

Click here to buy on Select.

I'll Be Stripe Back Jumper and Shorts Lounge Set. Picture: Nasty Gal

The weather is getting warmer, and this set is just perfect for the upcoming Spring months.

Click here to buy on Nasty Gal.

'Choose to love ombre hoody and shorts set' - £35 - Boux Avenue

"Choose to love" ombre hoody and shorts set. Picture: Boux Avenue

The ombre trend is still very much going strong, and we love the pastel colours in this set.

Click here to buy on Boux Avenue.

Tobis crew sweat. Picture: Ellesse

Gert jog pants. Picture: Ellesse

Lilac is having a serious moment this season, and we predict you'll be living in this ridiculously cosy tracksuit from the second you put it on.

Buy the joggers and sweatshirt on Ellesse.