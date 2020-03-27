The comfiest women's loungewear that's perfect for working from home

On Air Now
Heart's Club Classics with Toby Anstis 7pm - 10pm
27 March 2020, 16:43 | Updated: 27 March 2020, 17:29
The best, most affordable and comfiest loungewear to wear while working from home.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced lockdown-style measures across the UK, and urged the UK public to stay at home to help limit the spread of coronavirus.
Many Brits are now working from home, swapping our usual office wear for pyjamas and casual clothes.
Feeling good in the clothes you're dressed is essential for a positive WFH experience, meaning now is the perfect time to invest in loungewear that is both comfortable and suitable for the odd conference call.
A number of retailers have come to our rescue with their collections of affordable, comfortable and stylish loungewear - here are our picks of the best.
PrettyLittleThing have slashed the prices of many of their loungewear sets, and this one is down from £28 to £20.
The style is simple and timeless - and you could definitely get away with wearing it during your daily exercise, too.
Click here to buy on PrettyLittleThing.
A classic grey hoodie is a wardrobe staple, and we love the belted element of this one.
It's reduced from £28 to £21 - so snap it up quick!
Click here to buy on PrettyLittleThing.
If you're liable to spilling whole mugs of coffee down yourself while working (same), then this might not be one for you - but we love the fit and style of this white ASOS DESIGN set.
This set takes us back to our childhood in the best possible way, and we love the off-the-shoulder style.
Sportswear is ideal for both lounging round the house and popping to the shops, and this tracksuit from Umbro is both comfortable and high quality.
A vintage-style sportswear jumper in a wardrobe staple, and we love the colour of this one.
Wide-leg styles are having a serious moment right now, and this set from Nasty Gal is reduced from £40 to £24.
We love the cropped and high waisted style of this tracksuit, and the set is an absolute bargain at just over £20.
The weather is getting warmer, and this set is just perfect for the upcoming Spring months.
Click here to buy on Nasty Gal.
The ombre trend is still very much going strong, and we love the pastel colours in this set.
Click here to buy on Boux Avenue.
Lilac is having a serious moment this season, and we predict you'll be living in this ridiculously cosy tracksuit from the second you put it on.
Buy the joggers and sweatshirt on Ellesse.