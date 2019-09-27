Contact lenses recalled over fears they could cause ‘eye redness, discomfort or corneal abrasion’

27 September 2019, 17:05

They say there has only been one report of someone suffering discomfort and eye redness from the lens
They say there has only been one report of someone suffering discomfort and eye redness from the lens. Picture: Getty/Johnson & Johnson's
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Johnson & Johnson’s are recalling batches of their contact lenses after receiving reports of a “foreign matter” on the lens or in the solution.

Customers who have purchased 1-day Acuvue Moist for Astigmatism lenses by Johnson & Johnson’s are being told to return certain batches to suppliers.

The Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) are recalling some of the products over fears there are dangerous particles on the lens or in the solution.

Customers are being asked to check the batch number on their boxes of 1-day Acuvue Moist for Astigmatism lenses to see if they need to return the product.

You can find the list of affected batch numbers here.

Customers are being asked to check the batch number on their boxes of 1-day Acuvue Moist for Astigmatism lenses to see if they need to return the product
Customers are being asked to check the batch number on their boxes of 1-day Acuvue Moist for Astigmatism lenses to see if they need to return the product. Picture: Johnson & Johnson's

This comes after the company received reports of a “foreign matter on the contact lens or in the contact lens blister solution”.

They say there has only been one report of someone suffering discomfort and eye redness from the lens, and they add that there have been “no reports of serious adverse events”.

The company explained: “We received a limited number of reports of foreign matter on the contact lens or in the contact lens blister solution. While there has been one report of lens use that resulted in discomfort and eye redness, importantly, there have been no reports of serious adverse events.

“Based on a safety review by our Medical team, the presence of these small particles is associated with low potential risk if a patient inserts an affected lens in their eye. If the particles weren’t noticed before insertion in the eye, it could result in eye redness, discomfort, or corneal abrasion.”

Johnson & Johnson’s are recalling batches of their contact lenses after receiving reports of a “foreign matter” on the lens or in the solution
Johnson & Johnson’s are recalling batches of their contact lenses after receiving reports of a “foreign matter” on the lens or in the solution. Picture: Getty

They added: “We have identified the cause, taken corrective action, and are planning to implement even stronger manufacturing and quality controls based on learnings from this event.

MHRA group manager, device safety and surveillance, Mark Birse said: “Whilst the risk is low, the MHRA takes the safety of the medicines and devices we regulate very seriously.

“It is therefore important that as many customers as possible are made aware of the need to check their lenses for these lot numbers.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Huda Beauty's Faux Filter foundation is transforming people's makeup routines

Acne sufferers are obsessed with Huda Beauty’s ‘miracle’ foundation as it completely covers scarring

Beauty

Hamleys has put together their predictions for the most popular presents.

Hamleys reveals top 10 toys for Christmas – including Lego, Scruff-a-Luv and Fortnite
You can nab yourselves a free dose of caffeine

Costa Coffee will be giving away free drinks on Tuesday

Food & Health

The engagement ring has been mocked online

Wedding shamers baffled by woman's unusual 'tall' engagement ring
A German court has ruled that a hangover should be classed as an illness

German court rules that hangovers ARE an ‘illness’

Trending on Heart

Stacey wasn't happy with Joe's claims on the show

Joe Swash left mortified as Loose Women ring Stacey Solomon live on air after he 'lies' about feeding Rex

Celebrities

Meghan Trainor is set to replace Dreamgirls star Jennifer Hudson in the upcoming series.

Meghan Trainor to replace Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK as Dreamgirls star quits show

TV & Movies

James was at the bottom of the leaderboard with only 11 points

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: James Cracknell is bookies' favourites to leave in first elimination

TV & Movies

This Morning came under fire from some viewers who hated the spider montage

This Morning viewers left feeling ‘sick’ as ITV show shares shocking spider montage

TV & Movies

Kate and Rio are reportedly getting married this weekend

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand's wedding: Everything you need to know about their upcoming nuptials

Celebrities

Good Morning Britain viewers spotted the "magic" blunder following Laura Tobin’s weather slot.

Good Morning Britain fans baffled as Laura Tobin's legs 'magically change colour' mid-show

TV & Movies