Council tax set to rise by up to 5 per cent for millions this April

By Alice Dear

Council tax is set to rise for people despite the increase in unemployment amid the pandemic.

Council taxes are set to rise for many people across the UK this April.

This comes following permission in last year's spending review which gave councils the ability to raise taxes.

According to the Local Government Chronicle, 53 per cent of councils have proposed putting the cost of council tax up to the maximum, which is 5 per cent.

This means, on average, households will have to pay £109 more for their council tax bill.

People in the Bristol City Council area are expected to see the biggest increase, alongside households in Kent County Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, West Sussex County Council and Lancashire County Council areas.

Bristol residents in Band D households could see their council tax hike by £87.74 on average.

In Bristol's more expensive Band H homes, residents could see their bills increase by £200 a year.

A Bristol council spokesman said: "We are proposing a budget that does not introduce new cuts and balances the books despite the financial challenge of Covid and the increasing demand on services.

"In the absence of a national strategy or national funding to fix a care system whose demands and costs are growing, we have no option but to continue applying the Adult Social Care precept."

