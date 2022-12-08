Couple, both 100, die hours apart after being married for 80 years

8 December 2022, 12:32

A couple have died just hours apart after being married for 80 years
A couple have died just hours apart after being married for 80 years. Picture: Malicote family
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

An Ohio couple, both 100, died hours apart earlier this month after 79 years of marriage.

An elderly couple from Ohio have died within hours of each other after eight decades of marriage.

June and Hubert Malicote, who were both 100-years-old, were married for 79 years before they both passed away last week.

Their son Sam, 76, announced the heartbreaking news, revealing that his mum had become ill just after Thanksgiving.

Her daughter, Jo Malicote, 70, took her to Hospice of Hamilton where she was placed in end of life care.

June and Hubert Malicote were married for 79 years
June and Hubert Malicote were married for 79 years. Picture: Malicote family

Hubert was heartbroken by his wife’s ill health and was admitted to the same care centre soon after.

“He fell apart really,” Sam told Dayton Daily News.

The couple shared a room in the hospice and were both unconscious for five days and their hands were put together.

Hubert sadly died on 30 November at around 9pm, with Sam saying his death was caused by a ‘broken heart’.

June passed away around 20 hours later on 1 December.

Sam said: “They went out together. I feel sad, but I shouldn’t. Who can expect to live a life like that?

Hubert died first on 30 November, while June passed away the day after
Hubert died first on 30 November, while June passed away the day after. Picture: Malicote family

“They lived a long, happy life together and they were devoted to God and the family.”

June and Hubert met at a church service in 1941 in Kentucky and married just one year later at the age of 20-years-old when Hubert was at home on leave from the US Navy.

The couple settled in Hamilton and were the proud parents of three children, seven grandchildren and 11-great-grandchildren.

When they celebrated 79 years of marriage in June, the pair admitted they had never been in a serious argument.

“We didn’t go through life without problems, but we would never do anything to hurt each other,' Hubert said.

“If there’s controversy, you might have to walk away for a couple minutes. Then you come back in and change the subject or you work it out.”

