Dental therapist explains why you should brush your teeth before breakfast

24 August 2021, 10:22 | Updated: 24 August 2021, 10:41

Do you brush your teeth before or after breakfast?
Do you brush your teeth before or after breakfast? Picture: Alamy/TikTok/@annapetersondental

Should you brush your teeth before or after breakfast? In a viral TikTok video, a dental therapist has offered an explanation...

Many of us have had the same morning routine for years, and probably wouldn't be overly keen on the thought of changing it.

Brushing our teeth is something we all do in the morning, but there has always been a bit of contention over the right time to do it.

Thankfully, one dental therapist has now explained the 'correct' time to brush is before you eat your breakfast, which may come as a shock to those who have always done it after.

In a viral TikTok video, Anna Peterson explained: "Did you know you shouldn't brush your teeth after breakfast, always before.

The dental therapist recommends brushing your teeth before breakfast
The dental therapist recommends brushing your teeth before breakfast. Picture: TikTok/annapetersondental

"There's two reasons for this.

"When you at breakfast your mouth becomes acidic, so what you're doing when you brush your teeth after breakfast is brushing the acid into the tooth and this wears away the enamel.

"And, brushing before breakfast protects your teeth from anything you're going to eat."

She explained that brushing your teeth before breakfast can help protect your teeth
She explained that brushing your teeth before breakfast can help protect your teeth. Picture: TikTok/annapetersondental

Anna's video has been viewed a whopping 1.6 million times, with one commenting: "Why does nobody tell you this? Never ever got told anything about personal care when I was in school."

Another added: "Thanks. I always brush straight away after waking up."

