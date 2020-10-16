Dentist reveals how much toothpaste you should be using depending on age

Dr Gao has revealed the amount of toothpaste we should be using. Picture: TikTok

A dentist has gone viral on TikTok after revealing the amount of toothpaste people should really be using.

It turns out we may have all been brushing our teeth wrong, because one dentist has claimed that people generally use significantly more toothpaste than needed.

Dr Gao took to TikTok to make the shocking revelation, and revealed how much toothpaste we should be using according to our age.

Dr Gao revealed that the toothpaste amounts used in adverts is generally too much. Picture: TikTok

In his video, which has racked up millions of views, he said that the amount of toothpaste generally used in adverts is too much, and that a pea sized amount is plenty for adults.

He said: "The amount used in commercials is way too much.

He revealed that a pea sized amount is plenty for adults. Picture: TikTok

"For ages three and below, all a smear is all you need.”

Dr Gao then put a small amount of toothpaste on a brush, saying: "For anyone older, a pea size amount is plenty."

He then explained why you shouldn't put too much toothpaste on your brush, adding: "Trust me it doesn’t make your teeth any cleaner."

He revealed that children only need a smear of toothpaste. Picture: TikTok

Dr Gao added that doing so can lead to dental problems, particularly for children.

In a separate video, he said: "Not only is it a waste for children whose adult teeth are still developing, swallowing too much toothpaste that contains fluoride can cause dental fluorosis.

"Dental fluorosis is a cosmetic condition that causes a change in the appearance in the tooth and enamel.

"The appearance can range from brown and light discoloration, to brown strains and even obvious pits."

Many viewers rushed to comment their shock, with one writing: "Thinking of all the toothpaste I’ve wasted."

Another added: "That’s why electric brushes can only hold pea size toothpaste."

British Dental Association’s scientific adviser Professor Damien Walmsley told Heart.co.uk: "The correct amount of toothpaste for most people to use is a pea size."

He also added: "Brush at least twice daily, with a fluoridated toothpaste, brush last thing at night and at least on one other occasion

"Use fluoridated toothpaste (1,350 – 1,500 ppm fluoride).

"Spit out after brushing and do not rinse, to maintain fluoride concentration levels."

For kids under three, he recommends: "For children aged up to 3 years, use only a smear of toothpaste.

"Use fluoridated toothpaste containing no less than 1,000 ppm fluoride.

And for children aged between three and even, he says: "Use fluoridated toothpaste containing more than 1,000 ppm fluoride, use a pea size amount.

"Children’s tooth brushing should be supervised until at least seven years of age."

