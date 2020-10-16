One in three people admit to only washing their bed sheets once a year, new survey reveals

By Naomi Bartram

A survey of 2,000 people investigated the nation's washing habits.

One of the greatest pleasures in life is crawling into freshly washed sheets on a Sunday night.

But it looks like not all of us agree, as a whopping one in three Brits have admitted to only washing their bed sheets once a year.

The survey of 2,000 people, by Hammonds Furniture, revealed that 30% of the participants only put their sheets in the wash once a year or less.

And expert aren’t happy, suggesting everyone should be changing their beds every single week.

Speaking to Hull Daily Mail, Doctor Aragona Giuseppe, GP and Medical Advisor at Prescription Doctor, said: "Washing your clothing items and bedsheets regularly is important for overall cleanliness and ensuring your body remains clean and healthy.

"If you do not wash clothing items often you could be at risk of infection or just feeling and smelling unclean.

"Bedsheets and pillowcases should be washed as if they are dirty, this could promote acne, spots and other skin issues due to the dirty bacteria on the sheets transferring to your skin."

Elsewhere in the survey, 38% of people said they only washed their coats once a year, while blankets are only washed once a year by 36%.

When it comes to jeans, 18% said they only washed them once a year or less, while 13% only clean their hoodies every 12 months.

And it looks like the UK is divided when it comes to washing habits as one in seven people in Belfast revealed they wash their underwear after TEN wears, while one in five also said the same about their socks.

Those in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne are seemingly more clean as 50% of residents wash their t-shirts after every use.

As for age groups, 17% of millennials wash their clothes after one wear, compared to just 13% of 65+ year-olds.

