Genius hack shows how to dry clothes quickly without a tumble dryer

31 January 2022, 12:21

This washing hack is a game changer
This washing hack is a game changer. Picture: Jam Press/Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A woman has revealed a ‘genius’ hack for drying her clothes in just two hours without a tumble dryer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For anyone who doesn’t have a tumble dryer in their home, or simply wants to conserve energy, we have the hack for you.

One woman has now revealed how she manages to dry her laundry throughout the winter, without it hanging around in the living room for too long.

Alix Byrne found that using her tumble dryer was really expensive to run, and hanging up her clothes horse for days was taking up too much space in her one bedroom flat.

A woman has revealed her genius washing hack
A woman has revealed her genius washing hack. Picture: Jam Press

So one day she discovered that if she covered her clothes with a bed sheet, it locks the heat from the radiator and dries her clothes in a matter of hours.

The 24-year-old postwoman said: “It was kind of a eureka moment.

“I was trying to find where else to hang the bed sheet to dry, apart from over the kitchen door which ends up smelling of whatever you’re cooking.

“I usually keep my clothes frame by the radiator, especially in winter and I just thought, why not throw the bed sheet over the frame, tuck the ends behind the radiator and under the stands, then the hot air from the radiator will dry my clothes in hours.”

Here's how to get your washing dry quickly
Here's how to get your washing dry quickly. Picture: Getty Images

Alix went on to say that not only has she saved money on the cost of running her tumble dryer, but she can also pack away the clothes horse after just a couple of hours.

She added: “Instead of the usual 24 hours and your clothes are still damp – then low and behold, it's time for another washing!

“It doesn't have to be a never-ending cycle anymore.”

After sharing her results on Facebook, the post has racked up thousands of likes and people have been quick to share their own experiences.

“Done this for years it's actually brilliant all my clothes dry so quick!,” said one person.

Someone else added: “Well this looks like a game changer!”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A woman has been slammed for bringing her uninvited child to a party

Mum slammed for bringing uninvited child to birthday parties

30% of people admitted to washing their sheets once a year

One in three people admit to only washing their bed sheets once a year
All the most exciting vegan launches this year

Vegan launches 2022: Exciting new food, beauty products and more
This hot water bottle pouch is a game changer

This £10 hot water bottle pouch has been called a ‘lifesaver’
Let Mr. Motivator and Amanda Holden put you through your paces with this Mandy Motivator work out

Let Mr. Motivator and Amanda Holden put you through your paces with this Mandy Motivator work out

Trending on Heart

The Teacher episode guide revealed

The Teacher episode guide: How many episodes are there of the Channel 5 drama and when is it on?

TV & Movies

The Love Island villa might be about to change...

Love Island villa 'axed ahead of new season' as bosses hunt for new location

TV & Movies

All Of Us Are Dead centres around a zombie virus outbreak

Will there be a season two of All Of Us Are Dead on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland

Inside Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland's family life

Celebrities

The Teacher is airing on Channel 5

The Teacher cast: Who is in the Channel 5 series with Sheridan Smith and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

No return is on ITV in February

When is Sheridan Smith's new series No Return on ITV?

TV & Movies

Karen Henthorn plays Janice Baines in Viewpoint

How old is Karen Henthorn and who did she play in Coronation Street?

TV & Movies

Sheridan Smith gave birth in May

When did Sheridan Smith give birth and what is her baby's name?

Celebrities

The Woman in the House ending explained

The Woman in the House Across the Street: ending of Netflix series explained

TV & Movies

Get to know Lee Yoo-Mi

Who is Lee Yoo-Mi? Get to know the Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead star

Celebrities

Jo Kendall has sadly passed away at the age of 83

A look back at Emmerdale star Jo Kendall's career

TV & Movies

Pam & Tommy will be released on February 2

When is Pam & Tommy released and how can you watch the series in the UK?

TV & Movies

Willow the cat has moved into The White House and is said to be exploring her new home

Willow the cat becomes newest resident of The White House

Celebrities

Grace and Mikey have just welcomed their fourth baby

Big Brother's Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton welcome fourth baby

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning for two weeks

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning