Man claims we've been cleaning our teeth wrong in viral video - and dentists agree

A shocked woman has revealed that her husband uses floss and mouthwash before - rather than after - brushing his teeth in a clip that has gone viral on Tik Tok.

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 3 million times, a woman, who posts with the username @KassySlays90, can be seen sharing her shock at his unusual dental routine, saying: "He says that the right way to brush your teeth is to first rinse with an alcohol mouthwash, then to floss, then to brush your teeth, then to use a fluoride rinse."

His reasoning behind this order is that mouthwash will get rid of fluoride in your mouth after brushing, and fluoride is good for enamel.

She added: "Apparently the last time he went to the hygienist she told him that he didn’t even really need a cleaning."

The British Dentist Association have told Heart that you should use a mouthwash at a different time to brushing, but they advised against using a fluoride rinse after brushing your teeth like suggested in the video.

A spokesperson said: "Don't rinse your mouth out after brushing, as it will wash away the fluoride which makes teeth more resistant to tooth decay, and the message here is to -'spit don't rinse'.

"If you use mouthwash at all, the advice is to use it at a different time to brushing, otherwise you’ll rinse away the protective effect of fluoride".

They also added: "It’s essential to brush teeth twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste for at least two minutes – last thing at night and at one other time.

"It’s important to clean all surfaces of the teeth and gently along the gum line. Interdental brushes are better for cleaning the spaces between teeth than floss, except where the space is too tight to insert a brush."



