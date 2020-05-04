Royal Mint release new £2 coin to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day

The new range has affordable and pricier coins. Picture: Royal Mint

The beautiful new coin has been named as 'a piece of living history' by the Royal Mint.

The Royal Mint has released a lovely new collection of coins to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

May 8th marks 75 years since the end of the Second World War, and there's number of £2 coins for sale on The Royal Mint's website, and they're available now.

The beautiful new coins. Picture: Royal Mint

The collectable coin comes in a few different varieties; there's the Brilliant Uncirculated coin which is retailing at £10, which comes with an educational pack about the history behind this important day.

As well as this, there are a number of other coins which are slightly pricier, with the limited edition 75th Anniversary of VE Day 2020 UK £2 Silver Proof Coin setting you back £67.50, as there's only 4750 available.

For £110 you can grab the 75th Anniversary of VE Day 2020 UK £2 Piedfort Silver Proof Coin, another limited edition with only 1,635 made.

And if you've got £1055 to spare, you mighty want to pick up the 75th Anniversary of VE Day 2020 UK £2 Gold Proof Coin, which is super limited edition with only 475 being made.

The coin's designer Dominique Evans said: "Iconic images of VE Day serve to remind us of the magnitude of events.

"Millions came together in the streets to celebrate the end of the war in Europe, inspiring me to put people at the very heart of this coin.

"The rays evoke search lights, a familiar sight in the skies during wartime, except here they represent rays of hope.

"VE Day is still a piece of living history. I hope the coin enables people to capture the poignancy of this landmark anniversary, one remembered by those who were there and celebrated by the generations that followed."