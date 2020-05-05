Dad furious after neighbour demands he removes five-year-old daughter's 'awful' NHS mural

5 May 2020, 12:08 | Updated: 5 May 2020, 12:14

The dad has spoken of his fury that the note was pushed through his letterbox
The dad has spoken of his fury that the note was pushed through his letterbox. Picture: Men Media/Getty

The dad received a shocking note asking him to remove the rainbow mural his daughter drew on the side of the house.

A dad has spoken of his fury after he received a shocking note from a neighbour asking him to clean off a tribute his five-year-old daughter had drawn for the NHS on the side of their house.

His daughter - named Fleur Jones - had drawn a beautiful rainbow mural on their home in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, along with the words 'NHS thank you'.

But her dad Alan, who is a bin man and classed as a key worker, received a note requesting that he clean it off, and Fleur worried that she was in trouble when she found out.

Fleur worried she had done something wrong after they received the note
Fleur worried she had done something wrong after they received the note. Picture: Men Media

He said: "She's trying to get her head around certain stuff going on at the moment so we encouraged her to draw love hearts on the side of the house in a rainbow colour with the words 'NHS thank you'.

"We've been teaching her about hospitals so we did that on the front of the house as we had a little wall and she has coloured each brick in different colours of pastel chalk.

"It has been up for a week but then I came home on Friday to this note pushed through my letterbox."

The note, which had a stamp on it and was anonymous, said: "I don't want to sound awful but [could] you please wash the chalk off your walls.

"It looks quite awful. These houses take pride in their homes. Thank you."

Alan said he was 'furious' after discovering the note, and that Fleur thought she was in trouble when he explained they might have to wash it off.

However, the police came to their house to reassure Fleur that she had done nothing wrong.

He said: "One of my friends is a police officer and he saw it on Facebook so after that two PCSOs came round to see if Fleur was alright because it was upsetting for her as she thought she was in trouble."

The neighbour described the mural as 'awful' in the shock note (stock image)
The neighbour described the mural as 'awful' in the shock note (stock image). Picture: Getty

Many neighbours have now drawn their own chalk murals in solidarity with Fleur.

Alan said: "The world is in absolute turmoil and we should all stick together and support each other.

"They are not welcome and to say it's a posh area - well, we are all working class around here. It's not the kind of area they say it is and we're not in Kensington.

"They need to keep their opinions to themselves and if they don't want to support the NHS and key workers that's up to them - but the majority do and we will not let them win."

