'Stan' added to the dictionary and 'peak' and 'snowflake' given new meanings in millennial shake-up

26 April 2019, 13:26

Snowflake has taken on a whole different meaning...
Picture: Getty

Merriam-Webster dictionary has added a number of new words, and altered the meanings of existing ones to fit a millennial audience

'Stan', 'peak' and 'snowflake' have all been given whole new meanings in the latest dictionary shake-up, with Merriam Webster adapting its pages to include new words brought in by the nation's youth.

Among the whopping 640 new additions, 'peak' can now be used as an adjective and 'Stan' as a verb. And no longer does 'snowflake simply mean "a flake or crystal of snow", but it can also denote “someone who is overly sensitive”.

The dictionary has had a shake-up...
Picture: Getty

Also on the list are 'buzzy', 'on-brand', 'swole', and 'gig-economy' (referring to companies such as Deliveroo and Uber).

The word 'Stan' refers to being an obsessive fan of someone - and comes from the 1999 song of the same name by Eminem - and describing yourself as 'stanning' can be used as a verb.

The song Stan, featuring Dido, tells the story of a man called who becomes obsessed with Enimen - and writes increasingly furious fan-mail to him. The song culminates in him driving off a cliff with his girlfriend ties up in the trunk of the car.

The dictionary now describes 'stan' as both a noun - “an extremely or excessively enthusiastic and devoted fan” - and a verb - “to exhibit fandom to an extreme or excessive degree” or “to be an extremely devoted and enthusiastic fan of someone or something”.

Merriam Webster said of the additions: The English language never sleeps, and neither does the dictionary. The work of revising a dictionary is constant, and it mirrors the culture’s need to make sense of the world with words.”

Last years additions included “adorbs”, “rando” and “fave”.

