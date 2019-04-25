Photo showing what a woman's milk ducts look like has SHOCKED the internet

25 April 2019, 13:50 | Updated: 25 April 2019, 14:05

A Twitter user has revealed what milk ducts look like - and the internet can't believe it (stock image)
A Twitter user shared a photo of what female milk ducts look like... and the internet has been left reeling

Ever wondered what female milk ducts look like? Us neither. But it turns out they really should have been on our radars, as their true appearance is *very* shocking.

A Twitter user shared a photo displaying the muscle structure of a woman, and the internet couldn't handle it.

They wrote alongside the pic: "I just realized I never saw a photo of a female muscle system. This is NOT what I imagined milk ducts to look like."

The tweet has amassed over 130,000 likes and 43,000 retweets, snd many people were quick to voice their shock at their appearance.

One person wrote: "It looks like a weird alien creature lives inside my body and now I'm terrified."


Another said: "This is extremely disturbing why did you show us this. WHY?"

"That is the worst thing I have ever seen in my life," another said. "It has made me feel intensely sick. I can't believe those things are in my body. I need to lie down."

However, many were quick to voice their appreciation of the beauty of a female human body, with one writing: "Why is everyone saying this is gross? We have literal flowers on our boobs, that's so cool."

Another said: "At first glance I thought someone had places some flowers there. Aren't our bodies beautiful in their design?"

