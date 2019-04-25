Dec Donnelly shocks everyone with sister’s striking family resemblance

25 April 2019, 12:11

The TV presenter shocked everyone with him and his 50-year-old sister's similarity
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The TV presenter celebrated sister Moira’s 50th birthday over the weekend

Declan Donnelly, one half of TV duo Ant and Dec surprised fans over the weekend after posing with his lookalike sister for pictures.

The Geordie presenter, 43, took some time off work and headed to his hometown of Newcastle to celebrate his older sister’s 50th birthday.

Fans were quick to comment on the siblings’ similarity as soon as pictures surfaced.

"How lovely it's rare to see him with his siblings," one wrote.

While another chimed: "So sweet".

A third was quick to note the family resemblance, adding: "They have the same eyes".

The Britain’s Got Talent host let his hair down and grabbed the microphone to entertain guests at the birthday bash and it looked like he was having a great time.

Read more: Peter Andre had a 'secret feud' with Ant and Dec

Dec is from a large Irish family and grew up on a council estate in Newcastle with both his parents and a whopping six siblings, of which he is the youngest.

He has three sisters, Moira, Camelia and Patricia, and three brothers named Eamonn, Dermott and Martin.

