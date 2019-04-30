Disney on Ice 2019: UK dates and ticket information

30 April 2019, 11:51

Disney on Ice will tour in the UK from September
Disney on Ice will tour in the UK from September. Picture: Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice - 100 Years of Magic will tour in 2019 - here's all the information you need to know, including dates and tickets

Disney on Ice - 100 Years of Magic will tour the UK from September 2019, Disney have announced.

The show, which will take place in venues across the UK, aims to encapsulate the best of Disney characters from its vast history.

Co-producer Nicole Feld said: 'This particular production is by far the largest Disney On Ice show we currently have touring, bringing together everyone's favourite Disney characters. Our vision is for audiences everywhere to dance and sing along to their favourite Disney songs so we've included 30 tunes that they know and love.'

How to get Disney on Ice tickets

Presale tickets for the tour are available this Friday (3 May) from 9am here. General sale tickets will be available to buy from 9am on 10 May here.

What characters will appear in Disney on Ice?

Most favourite Disney characters feature - Mickey and Minnie will lead the show, and iconic characters like Anna and Elsa and Snow White will also appear.

What are the Disney on Ice 2019 dates?

See below for the full list of dates for this year's tour:

Disney on Ice - 100 Years of Magic 2019:
Fri 20–Sun 29 Sep – Braehead Arena, Glasgow
Tue 1–Sun Oct – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Wed 9–Sun 13 Oct – Manchester Arena
Wed 16–Sun 20 Oct – Birmingham Arena
Wed 23–Sun 27 Oct – Westpoint Arena, Exeter
Wed 30 Oct–Sun 3 Nov – TECA Arena, Aberdeen
Wed 6–Sun 10 Nov – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
Wed 13–Sun 17 Nov – SSE Arena, Wembley
Wed 20–Sun Nov – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Wed 26 Dec–Sun 5 Jan – The O2, London

