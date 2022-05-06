Dobby the House Elf's famous grave could be moved from UK beach

Dobby's grave could be moved from its place on Freshwater West. Picture: Warner Bros/Alamy

The grave of Harry Potter character Dobby the House Elf could be moved from Freshwater West.

Dobby the House Elf is probably the most beloved character in the Harry Potter franchise, and fans across the world were left in tears after witnessing his death in the final film.

The tragic scenes were filmed at Freshwater West beach in Pembrokeshire, and a grave paying tribute to Dobby has laid there ever since.

The grave could be set to be moved from its location, however, as a survey commissioned by National Trust has asked for opinions on whether it should stay or go.

As well as asking about parking and toilet facilities in the Freshwater West area, the survey asked if Dobby's grave should be removed or transferred to a "suitable publicly accessible location off-site".

Dobby's grave is situated on Freshwater West beach in Pembrokeshire. Picture: Alamy

The grave mostly consists of messages to the house elf, and socks have also been laid at the site.

In the Harry Potter books and films, House Elves can only be freed from their families if they're given clothing. In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, book two, Harry tricked Dobby's master Lucius Malfoy into giving him a sock.

As reported by the BBC, National Trust Wales said: "Over the past few years we have seen an increase in visitors wanting to experience all that Freshwater West has to offer, including its beautiful beach.

Dobby's burial was possibly the saddest scene in the franchise. Picture: Alamy

"We love welcoming people to the site, but the increase in numbers does mean its facilities and infrastructure are under even more pressure. We want visitors to have an enjoyable, safe experience while ensuring this special landscape is looked after for future generations.

"A survey is now under way to help us understand the issues in more depth and to consider options for a sustainable future for Freshwater West, which includes the memorial to Dobby.

"One of options we're seeking feedback on in the survey is to relocate the memorial to a suitable publicly accessible location."

