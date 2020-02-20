New dog collar will translate your pet's barks into swear words

This dog collar will transform your pet's barks. Picture: Getty Images

Your dog’s bark will be transformed with this new 'Cuss Collar' accessory.

If you've ever wondered what's on your dog’s mind, wonder no more because this new pet product will tell you exactly what they’re thinking.

Well, not exactly, but the ‘Cuss Collar’, has gone viral after claiming to translate your pooch’s barking into swear words.

This means every very time your canine makes a noise, the speaker on the collar will curse, turning any furry friend into a potty mouth.

The collar is made out of patent leather, features a stainless steel buckle and is powered by AA batteries.

The Cuss Collar is on sale in America. Picture: Getty Images

While it will certainly put a smile on any pet owner's face, it’s not intended to be used for any type of training, including anti-bark training.

Created by a company called MSCHF - which is known for their hilarious products - the collar is currently only being sold across the pond. And it’s so popular, that it has already sold out.

But those in America interested in purchasing the gadget can text the number given on the Cuss Collar website to find out when it’s back in stock.

After the product went viral, one Twitter user wrote: “I’m 100% going to buy Bobber the cuss collar.”

“OMG, just what we need! Lolol!,” said another, while a third added: “That's too funny! I'm sure, though, my neighbors still don't want to hear that, either!”

MSCHF is known for releasing new products every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

The company has already hit the headlines for previously creating a bath bomb in the shape of a toaster.

But one of it’s most famous inventions is a Google Chrome extension that allows you to watch Netflix at work by making it look like a conference call.

Once installed, the extension loads up what looks to be a conference call with three colleagues, but the fourth is actually what you want to watch on Netflix.

Depending on what you’re watching, you might just about get away with it as long as your boss doesn’t notice that your conference call consists of an episode of Stranger Things.