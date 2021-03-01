Experts warns pet owners to never leave dogs tied up outside shops amid rise in thefts

1 March 2021, 13:43 | Updated: 1 March 2021, 13:46

Dog owners need to be vigilant as the number of dog thefts continues to increase
Dog owners need to be vigilant as the number of dog thefts continues to increase. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

With dog thefts seeing a shocking rise across the UK, pet owners are being warned to remain vigilant.

In the past year through the coronavirus pandemic and multiple lockdowns, a record number of people have made the decision to purchase a dog or a puppy.

While new additions to the family may be a wonderful light during these tough times, the increase in people buying dogs has meant the demand for canines has skyrocketed, along with the price.

Sadly, this has meant an increase in the number of dog thefts as criminals hope to gain from stealing and then selling the dogs on to other unaware people.

Appearing on Lorraine today, vet Sean McCormack told pet owners they need to remain vigilant during these times to ensure the pet's safety.

READ MORE: How to keep your dog safe from theft as most commonly stolen breeds are revealed

The expert said you should never tie your dog up outside a shop
The expert said you should never tie your dog up outside a shop. Picture: Getty

This includes never leaving your dog tied up outside a shop, something a lot of pet owners will be guilty of doing.

Speaking on the show, Sean said it was "risky" to leave a dog alone and tied up outside.

Vet Sean McCormack told pet owners they need to remain vigilant during these times to ensure the pet's safety
Vet Sean McCormack told pet owners they need to remain vigilant during these times to ensure the pet's safety. Picture: ITV
There are certain things you can do to help keep your dog safe
There are certain things you can do to help keep your dog safe. Picture: ITV

He explained that you should not be leaving your dog unsupervised, including when popping into a shop.

The expert said: "Even for a couple of minutes, that's all it takes for someone to come along and see an opportunity."

He added that you should also not be leaving your dog in the car, as thefts can occur in this way as well.

Lorraine admitted that before this, she would leave her dog, Angus, outside a shop while she popped in – but adds she would never do it now.

The expert said it only takes minutes for criminals to take your dog
The expert said it only takes minutes for criminals to take your dog. Picture: Getty

Talking about the increase in dog thefts, Sean said: "We're seeing a massive, massive demand for dogs, we're seeing breeders cashing in on that, people who wouldn't have necessarily bred dogs before deciding to breed their dogs.

"And we're just seeing the prices of dogs rocket, puppies going for £3000, £4000, £5000, so dogs have really become hot property."

He went on: "Criminal gangs and organisations are seeing cash signs and saying 'we can make a bit of a living here by stealing dogs'."

He said that this has become more common in popular breeds as they are in such high demand.

READ NOW: Dog owners issued warning as bizarre white chalk marks outside homes are linked to dog thefts

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The woman wanted some of the money to help with her financial struggles

Woman who bought nephew winning lottery ticket shocks family as she asks for share of the cash
Your pet can get paid to be a dog food tester

Your dog can now get paid £100 a month to become a pet food critic
Holly Willoughby's cardigan is from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow floral cardigan from Zara

Celebrities

Shop Out To Help Out could be reintroduced when lockdown is eased

'Shop Out To Help Out' vouchers being 'looked at' by Rishi Sunak

News

Trending on Heart

Married at First Sight Australia's Dan Webb dated Love Island star Vanessa Sierra

Married at First Sight Australia's Dan Webb dated Love Island star Vanessa Sierra

TV & Movies

The new series of Masterchef was filmed last year

Masterchef behind-the-scenes secrets: What happens to the leftover food and how long do they film for?

TV & Movies

Gordon appeared to let out a rude word on Saturday Night Takeaway at the weekend...

Ant and Dec forced to apologise as Gordon Ramsay 'swears' on Saturday Night Takeaway

TV & Movies

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon will be getting married in July this year

Stacey Solomon reveals she will marry Joe Swash in July and sons will give her away

Celebrities

Tamara Joy now lives in Queensland after Married at First Sight

See inside Married at First Sight Australia star Tamara Joy's incredible home two years after Dan Webb drama

TV & Movies

Johnny Briggs has died at the age of 85

Who did Johnny Briggs play in Coronation Street and why did he leave the soap?

TV & Movies