Drivers fined £70 after council paint yellow lines under cars

2 December 2021, 17:02

Residents parked in the area were left shocked by the penalty
Residents parked in the area were left shocked by the penalty. Picture: Cascade
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A contractor allegedly lifted the cars before painting the lines on the road, just before the cars were fined for parking on double yellows.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A number of drivers are furious with the council after double yellow lines were allegedly painted underneath their cars.

The motorists, from Wokingham in Berkshire, claim that a contractor lifted the cars with a crane to paint the lines, and then returned them to the same place, making it look like they had parked illegally.

This was before the drivers of the cars were slapped with a £70 fine for parking on double yellows.

One of the residents in the area, Moeen Ulhaq, said he is ready to fight the fine and is appealing it after his family claim they saw the contractor picking up the cars and painting the lines.

The contractors allegedly lifted the cars before painting the new yellow lines
The contractors allegedly lifted the cars before painting the new yellow lines. Picture: Cascade

The eye-witnesses said they also saw the contractors return the cars before the penalties were issued.

Moeen, 19, said: "I parked there last night and there were no signs warning they would be painting lines.

"I woke up about 10.30am and my mum told me they were moving the cars and painting lines.

"They didn't make much noise, I couldn't hear them doing it."

He went on: "One by one, they were lifting each car and putting them back down. I got there and my ticket had been issued at 11.20am."

An eye-witness said they saw the cars being lifted by a crane, and then returned to the road once
An eye-witness said they saw the cars being lifted by a crane, and then returned to the road once. Picture: Cascade

Councillor Shirley Boyt from Bulmershe and Whitegates said that residents in the area were not given any notice that the road works were going to happen, and admitted that the yellow lines were newly painted.

She added that she was told cones would be placed in the area where the lines were to be painted, however, this did not happen.

The councillor explained: "I offered to place letters on each car parked there. But the council said that would not be necessary as there would be cones."

The council have since issued a statement regarding the shambles, writing: “We are sorry for this situation. This incident was caused by an unfortunate coincidence that our parking enforcement contractors happened to be in the area shortly after the double yellow lines had been painted.

"We have different contractors for painting the lines and for parking enforcement.

“For those people who received a parking fine and have not already challenged it, please contact us and we will work with you to cancel it. We entirely accept they have been issued in error.

“We are sorry this happened and want to apologise to everyone who has been affected.

“Residents in Blackthorn Close had requested the double yellow lines and our contractors have been out previously to paint them but had been unable to because of parked cars.

"Cones were meant to be put out in advance to prevent cars parking on the area to be painted. We have been informed by our contractor today that on this occasion, they did not put the cones out.

“We will be taking this up with our contractor and reviewing our internal processes to ensure this does not happen again.

“We are very sorry that parking fines have been issued in this case.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Your kids can get a personal message from Santa

Your kids can get a personal message from Santa this Christmas with Amazon Alexa trick

Christmas

Some baby names could end up on the naughty list

The baby names most likely to end up on the naughty list

An aunt plays a vital role in a young girl's life

Aunts are just as important as mums when raising girls, expert claims
The Queen has reportedly banned Monopoly

The Queen banned the royal family from playing Monopoly as it became ‘too vicious’

Royals

How often do your little ones stumble across their Christmas gifts?

Parents reveal the best places to hide Christmas presents from your kids

Christmas

Trending on Heart

Little Mix have announced they will be taking a break

Little Mix announce they're 'going on a break' to pursue solo projects

Celebrities

Mark Cameron has starred in Coronation Street and Emmerdale

Coronation Street fan recognise Curtis’ dad as former Emmerdale star

TV & Movies

You can stay in the Home Alone house

Home Alone fans can now stay in the McCallisters' house

A woman has won £300,000 after being sacked for falling pregnant

Mum wins £300,000 after bosses sacked her for falling pregnant
Ant and Dec mock I'm A Celebrity stars as they reveal confiscated contraband

Ant and Dec mock I'm A Celebrity stars as they reveal confiscated contraband

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green velvet dress from Beulah

Celebrities

Paddy McGuinness broke down in tears on his documentary

Paddy McGuinness in tears as he worries autistic children will never understand love

TV & Movies

This is when you need to get your Christmas presents posted

Last posting dates for Christmas delivery 2021: Royal Mail, Hermes, Parcel Forces and more

Christmas

Here's why you shouldn't keep your heating on at night

Doctor explains why you shouldn't keep your heating on at night
You can now get a hot water bottler for your feet

You can now buy a hot water bottle for your feet

People told the mum her mistake had 'made their day'

Mum accidentally lists baby son for sale saying she 'needs it gone today'
A Citroen C4 was stopped by police in Oxford

Police stop motorist for driving with snow-covered windscreen
Vin Diesel shared a poignant message to Paul Walker

Vin Diesel shares letter to Paul Walker about their daughters on anniversary of his death

Celebrities

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced

Christmas

Nicholas Cochrane played Andy McDonald in Coronation Street

Here's what Simon Gregson’s Coronation Street brother Andy McDonald is up to now

TV & Movies